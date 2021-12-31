Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Medtronic PLC, iShares MSCI China ETF, Sells Lowe's Inc, Pfizer Inc, Oracle Corp

New Purchases: MCHI, MELI, JD, SPY, TMO, FLCH, VEEV, NOW, YUM, UNP, ACN, LRCX, MDLZ, KLAC, JW.A, ICE, HALO, CHRW, AMAT,

MCHI, MELI, JD, SPY, TMO, FLCH, VEEV, NOW, YUM, UNP, ACN, LRCX, MDLZ, KLAC, JW.A, ICE, HALO, CHRW, AMAT, Added Positions: FIS, BND, VTI, MDT, PM, VO, AMZN, VGIT, TSM, KMX, PNW, FISV, GOOGL, OMC, BDX, VTEB, LYG, FB, IUSB, IVV, SCHB, MSFT, MA, BABA, CMCSA, ENB, CRM, IQV, RBLX, EAGG, IXUS, VTV, ABC, EIX, BKNG, UNH, VZ, ANTM, EMLC, LMT, NFLX, V, MUB, SCHR, BIIB, CVS, CI, INGR, DLTR, DUK, PG, QCOM, DIS, HBI, WU, SRC, FANG, WH, LYFT, UBER, BLV, EMB, ESML, EWG, EWY, IGOV, USSG, VCIT, VDC, VFH, VHT, VOT, VUG, ADBE, ALNY, AXP, AIG, AMT, IVZ, AAPL, AZO, AVT, TFC, BP, BIDU, BCS, BMRN, BTI, CNQ, COF, CERN, C, ABEV, CMP, CLB, CR, CS, EXPE, FITB, FMX, ORAN, GIS, HSBC, HAL, HBAN, INTC, IONS, K, KEY, KR, MCK, MRK, TIGO, TAP, NI, NMR, PNC, PII, NTR, SLB, TEF, TEVA, UBS, USB, GHC, SMFG, POR, MFG, TAK, DISCK, GM, PNR, ABBV, TWNK, CARR, ESGE, HYD, SCHM, SPSM, STPZ, TIP, VB, VGK, VNQ,

FIS, BND, VTI, MDT, PM, VO, AMZN, VGIT, TSM, KMX, PNW, FISV, GOOGL, OMC, BDX, VTEB, LYG, FB, IUSB, IVV, SCHB, MSFT, MA, BABA, CMCSA, ENB, CRM, IQV, RBLX, EAGG, IXUS, VTV, ABC, EIX, BKNG, UNH, VZ, ANTM, EMLC, LMT, NFLX, V, MUB, SCHR, BIIB, CVS, CI, INGR, DLTR, DUK, PG, QCOM, DIS, HBI, WU, SRC, FANG, WH, LYFT, UBER, BLV, EMB, ESML, EWG, EWY, IGOV, USSG, VCIT, VDC, VFH, VHT, VOT, VUG, ADBE, ALNY, AXP, AIG, AMT, IVZ, AAPL, AZO, AVT, TFC, BP, BIDU, BCS, BMRN, BTI, CNQ, COF, CERN, C, ABEV, CMP, CLB, CR, CS, EXPE, FITB, FMX, ORAN, GIS, HSBC, HAL, HBAN, INTC, IONS, K, KEY, KR, MCK, MRK, TIGO, TAP, NI, NMR, PNC, PII, NTR, SLB, TEF, TEVA, UBS, USB, GHC, SMFG, POR, MFG, TAK, DISCK, GM, PNR, ABBV, TWNK, CARR, ESGE, HYD, SCHM, SPSM, STPZ, TIP, VB, VGK, VNQ, Reduced Positions: LOW, BSV, PFE, ORCL, EFV, HD, BLK, VEA, FNDE, VWO, LH, VOE, AZPN, VMBS, STZ, GSK, GOOG, SCHP, EWW, ADI, SCHW, SCHO, MLPX, LAMR, NVS, VTR, UL, WELL, WFC, PSP, CAT, JPM, PEP, VDE, VBK, SNY, SCHH, TTM, HYG, OVV, FLJP, XOM, BKLN, WPP,

LOW, BSV, PFE, ORCL, EFV, HD, BLK, VEA, FNDE, VWO, LH, VOE, AZPN, VMBS, STZ, GSK, GOOG, SCHP, EWW, ADI, SCHW, SCHO, MLPX, LAMR, NVS, VTR, UL, WELL, WFC, PSP, CAT, JPM, PEP, VDE, VBK, SNY, SCHH, TTM, HYG, OVV, FLJP, XOM, BKLN, WPP, Sold Out: SUSC, FDVV, VTIP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Medtronic PLC, iShares MSCI China ETF, Philip Morris International Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Pfizer Inc, Oracle Corp, The Home Depot Inc, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morningstar Investment Services LLC. As of 2021Q4, Morningstar Investment Services LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Morningstar Investment Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morningstar+investment+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 8,748,230 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,613,140 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 117,220 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 759,926 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 6,081,169 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Morningstar Investment Services LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 402,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1132.962300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $75.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC initiated holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.95 and $57.27, with an estimated average price of $54.12. The stock is now traded at around $52.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $103.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 262.76%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,193,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 16886.81%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.894000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 316,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 46.71%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 794,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3000.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 38,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $122.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 995,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $110.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 834,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.99 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.12 and $40.41, with an estimated average price of $38.99.

Morningstar Investment Services LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The sale prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18.