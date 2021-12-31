Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Grimes & Company, Inc. Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Mark

insider
Just now
Westborough, MA, based Investment company Grimes & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grimes & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Grimes & Company, Inc. owns 298 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GRIMES & COMPANY, INC.
  1. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,853,380 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 269,976 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 983,339 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
  4. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 1,674,492 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 1,848,983 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.752000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.862400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 345,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 127.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.053200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $203.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: (SOLY)

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.1 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus (FXB)

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The sale prices were between $127.13 and $133.16, with an estimated average price of $129.81.



