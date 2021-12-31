Grimes & Company, Inc. Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Mark

New Purchases: JPST, FTSM, ICSH, MINT, FBND, VXUS, ANTM, VTV, VFC, SPGI, PSA, PPG, NOC, IVW, RSP, IR, HPQ, ADSK,

Westborough, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, sells First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grimes & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Grimes & Company, Inc. owns 298 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 2,853,380 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 269,976 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 983,339 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) - 1,674,492 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 1,848,983 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.69%

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 51,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 24,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.752000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.862400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 345,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 127.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 44,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.94%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $414.053200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 20.70%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $203.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc by 24.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $15.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65,472 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $227.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The sale prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.1 and $22.58, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Grimes & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The sale prices were between $127.13 and $133.16, with an estimated average price of $129.81.