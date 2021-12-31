BCGM Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, First Merchants Corp, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

- New Purchases: FRME, NKE, AEP, GOOGL, WBS, IJAN, BJAN, PSEP,
- Added Positions: IVV, QQQ, AAPL, SCHD, DUK, VZ, BBUS, AMZN, NOC, DHIL, FMB, KR, UNH, ICSH, JMST, KOMP, FPI, CTRA, XOM, LOVE, BRK.B, GNTX, VO, AXON, TJX, MORN, MSFT, CVS, FB, DEO, JPM, APD, D, FAST, FSLR, GILD, PZA, DIS, BND, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, VCIT, ARKK, FPXI, IEFA, SCHP, GOVT, QUAL, MTUM, EEMV, RDVY, SCHV, EFAV, SLYG, SPY, IEMG,
- Sold Out: ALLK, BIBL,
For the details of BCGM Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bcgm+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BCGM Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,074 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) - 194,885 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,162 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,549 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.74%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 132,482 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Merchants Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (IJAN)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Webster Financial Corp (WBS)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $363.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 21,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 94.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3000.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.77 and $85.1, with an estimated average price of $73.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.Sold Out: Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)
BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of BCGM Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCGM Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCGM Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying