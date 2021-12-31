BCGM Wealth Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, First Merchants Corp, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: FRME, NKE, AEP, GOOGL, WBS, IJAN, BJAN, PSEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Apple Inc, First Merchants Corp, Nike Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, First Trust International IPO ETF, Allakos Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 59,074 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) - 194,885 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,162 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 21,549 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.74% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 132,482 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Merchants Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.53 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 23,626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.640300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $88.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,241 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Webster Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33. The stock is now traded at around $59.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $363.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 21,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 72.86%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 20,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 94.20%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3000.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Lovesac Co by 44.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.77 and $85.1, with an estimated average price of $73.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $111.89, with an estimated average price of $80.43.

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Inspire 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $38.26.