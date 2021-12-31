Morningstar Investment Management LLC Buys Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Vanguard Financials ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, TCOM, PBR, TME, PDD, EC,
- Added Positions: SCHR, VCIT, VTI, SCHO, VCSH, VTIP, MCHI, EPD, FNDE,
- Reduced Positions: VFH, XLE, SCHP, VHT, VGLT, VCLT, VDC, VMBS, DBEU, LNG, KBWB, OKE, WMB, ETRN, MPLX, KMI, PAA, MMP, AM,
- Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) - 418,879 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.81%
- Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) - 1,255,720 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.79%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 253,807 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.57%
- Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) - 502,337 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65%
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 804,273 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio.
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $306.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 40,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 72,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3000.228000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 3,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2739.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 3,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $317.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 18,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 95,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.79%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19. The stock is now traded at around $55.160700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 1,255,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Morningstar Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.87%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $90.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 237,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.
