Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

- New Purchases: XJH, NUEM, AGG, STIP, NOBL, IFRA,
- Added Positions: NULV, SCHD, SUSB, EMNT, BGRN, VO, MOAT, VIGI, VNQ, ESML, JMST, EMXC, SHM, JPST, CGW, VEA, EFG, SCZ, BTT, BRK.B, MIDE, AAL, COST,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, NUSC, DSI, IVW, VXUS, VSGX, IVV, IJR, ESGE, SUSA, HEEM, SPLV, VOO, TIP, ERTH, VB, ESGD, ITOT, ESGU, VTI, USFR, IAGG, EFAV, MMM, MINT, PEY, UNH, NULG, FVD, GLTR, PRF, PCY, MSFT, SHE, VOOG, IEMG, IEFA, QUAL, EBAY, FDVV,
- Sold Out: MNA, INTC, HUN, IWF, NUMG, CTRE, JD, MAR, GEVO, TROX, VAC, SMED, RWT, SDC, NTCO, NMR, FHN,
- iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI) - 110,213 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 60,643 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,879 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 70,059 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6%
- Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) - 143,941 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 431.81%
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 46,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 431.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 143,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 513.65%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 47,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 408.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.329200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 125,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- by 292.06%. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $100.24, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.969800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 27,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 598.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $54.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.78%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 6,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.Sold Out: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)
Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2.
