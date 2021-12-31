Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

New Purchases: XJH, NUEM, AGG, STIP, NOBL, IFRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-, iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC. As of 2021Q4, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owns 212 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI) - 110,213 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.89% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 60,643 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 17,879 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 70,059 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.6% Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) - 143,941 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 431.81%

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.28 and $39.71, with an estimated average price of $38.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 46,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.93 and $98.18, with an estimated average price of $94.45. The stock is now traded at around $93.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.61 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.56. The stock is now traded at around $36.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 431.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.02 and $38.9, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 143,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 513.65%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 47,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 408.36%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.329200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 125,351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- by 292.06%. The purchase prices were between $100.03 and $100.24, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.969800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 27,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 598.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $55.1, with an estimated average price of $54.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.78%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 6,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF. The sale prices were between $31.86 and $33.06, with an estimated average price of $32.53.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $46.99 and $52.67, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2.