Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Buys Moody's Corporation, Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Baxter International Inc

Investment company Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Current Portfolio ) buys Moody's Corporation, Union Pacific Corp, JPMorgan Chase, Abbott Laboratories, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr. As of 2021Q4, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr owns 120 stocks with a total value of $337 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MITCHELL SINKLER & STARR's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mitchell+sinkler+%26+starr/current-portfolio/portfolio

Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 51,337 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,376 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.21% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 70,575 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3342.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,589 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 170.31% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 117,648 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 508.79%

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $341.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.95%. The holding were 51,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 180,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 54,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $120.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 34,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Cabot Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $59.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 64,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 59,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 3342.68%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $244.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.13%. The holding were 70,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 1101.34%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $149.783000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 95,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 508.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $126.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 117,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 2738.39%. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $282.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 45,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 240.21%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $306.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 55,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Apple Inc by 170.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $173.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 93,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52.