Tiaa, Fsb Buys iShares MBS ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells Altria Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: PANW, VUSB, CP, MCHP, VLO, RVT, NMZ, KD, DFAX, DVY, IJS,
- Added Positions: MBB, IEMG, IEFA, AGG, VEA, IWN, IWO, SCZ, MUB, USHY, SPDW, VWO, ORCL, EMB, VOE, SCHC, ATVI, NUSC, STT, CRM, AVGO, TSLA, MSI, VBK, MDLZ, VOT, SPIP, IWX, APTV, GM, FB, HLT, PEP, NULG, NUMG, EMLC, WMT, ADBE, ORLY, NVDA, LRCX, VBR, IBM, STZ, SPEM, SPYG, MDYG, VXF, ITOT, VEU, IVE, USMV, SPYV, RSP, SLYV, SLYG, SCHF, XLF, SCHD, SCHB, GLW, F, FISV, EXC, EQIX, EPD, EMR, ETN, CCK, INFY, CMCSA, CI, CNP, TFC, AMAT, AMGN, AXP, AMD, NUV, GWX, EFA, DFAC, BND, CTVA, PYPL, UNIT, CDK, ICF, XEL, WM, TXN, SYY, SBUX, QCOM, PNC, MDT,
- Reduced Positions: IWS, VUG, VONG, IWF, IWR, IWP, MO, IVV, VO, VTV, VIAC, MA, QDF, GE, JPM, V, BIV, GOOGL, NOW, IWB, IWD, VONV, T, AAPL, BAC, HD, TJX, TMUS, IJH, IWM, SHY, SLQD, SPSB, SUB, VB, VNQ, VV, MMM, PLD, AFL, ALL, HES, AEE, AMX, AEP, AIG, AME, AZN, ADP, BP, BK, BAX, BDX, BA, BSX, BMY, BAM, CSX, CVS, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, CL, COP, ED, CPRT, COST, DHR, DRI, DE, DEO, D, DOV, DUK, EOG, EIX, ENB, XOM, NEE, FAST, FITB, GIS, GILD, HPQ, HBAN, INTC, INTU, KR, LMT, MTB, MDU, MAR, MKC, MCD, MRK, MS, VTRS, NKE, ES, NOC, NVS, NVO, OGE, PPG, PPL, PH, PFE, PG, RHHBY, ROST, RY, SLB, XPO, SPG, LUV, TRV, SYK, TSM, UL, UNP, URI, UNH, VLY, VZ, WBA, DIS, ANTM, WEC, WOR, YUM, ZBH, BX, ULTA, BIP, BEP, PM, DG, LYB, MPC, PSX, ZTS, GOOG, KHC, HPE, CARR, OTIS, OGN, GXO, BNDX, BSV, CWI, EEM, HYG, IAU, IWV, QQQ, SDY, TIP, VCR, VFH, VGT, VHT, VIG, VOX, VXUS, VYM, XLB, XLI, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: UAL, ETSY, CCI, NXPI, CZR, ICLN, NLY, EZM, DON, GRUB, VST, FTV, BSM, STWD, MITEF, POR, NI, ICE, CMS,
For the details of TIAA, FSB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiaa%2C+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TIAA, FSB
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 63,266,334 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 18,037,685 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 36,415,856 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 13,859,433 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 3,407,992 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $19.92, with an estimated average price of $18.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 662.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,873,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 465,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 253,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $230.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 82,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 426.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 112,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.
