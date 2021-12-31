Tiaa, Fsb Buys iShares MBS ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells Altria Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: PANW, VUSB, CP, MCHP, VLO, RVT, NMZ, KD, DFAX, DVY, IJS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Oracle Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Mondelez International Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Mastercard Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa, Fsb. As of 2021Q4, Tiaa, Fsb owns 365 stocks with a total value of $30.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TIAA, FSB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiaa%2C+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 63,266,334 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 18,037,685 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.81% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 36,415,856 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 13,859,433 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 3,407,992 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $513.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 79,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.73 and $19.92, with an estimated average price of $18.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 662.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,873,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 465,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 253,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 39.74%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $230.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 82,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $931.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 426.71%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $95.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 112,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.