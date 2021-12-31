Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Truxt Investmentos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, sells NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truxt Investmentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truxt+investmentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.
  1. XP Inc (XP) - 9,710,092 shares, 74.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05%
  2. Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALDU) - 3,341,489 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. XPAC Acquisition Corp (XPAXU) - 1,950,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
  4. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp (VLATU) - 1,849,600 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio.
  5. Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA) - 1,197,205 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
New Purchase: Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 346,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.54%. The holding were 9,710,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.. Also check out:

1. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Truxt Investmentos Ltda.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Truxt Investmentos Ltda. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus