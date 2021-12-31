Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: ARCE,

ARCE, Added Positions: XP, MEKA,

XP, MEKA, Sold Out: NVDA, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, CRWD, MGNI, NET, PBR, OLPX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, Arco Platform, sells NVIDIA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truxt Investmentos Ltda.. As of 2021Q4, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owns 7 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truxt+investmentos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

XP Inc (XP) - 9,710,092 shares, 74.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.05% Waldencast Acquisition Corp (WALDU) - 3,341,489 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. XPAC Acquisition Corp (XPAXU) - 1,950,000 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp (VLATU) - 1,849,600 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA) - 1,197,205 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.42 and $23, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 346,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 22.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.54%. The holding were 9,710,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.