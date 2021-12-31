WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Krispy Kreme Inc, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

New Purchases: MA, DNUT,

MA, DNUT, Added Positions: V, JNJ, AMZN,

V, JNJ, AMZN, Reduced Positions: DASH, BRK.A, MSFT, AAPL,

DASH, BRK.A, MSFT, AAPL, Sold Out: KDP,

Investment company WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Krispy Kreme Inc, sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM. As of 2021Q4, WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM owns 26 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wellcome+trust+ltd+%28the%29+as+trustee+of+the+wellcome+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,800,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,210,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 5,000,000 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 184,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Visa Inc (V) - 2,400,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.71%

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $391.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in Krispy Kreme Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,613,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM added to a holding in Visa Inc by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.