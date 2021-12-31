WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM Buys Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, Krispy Kreme Inc, Sells Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

- New Purchases: MA, DNUT,
- Added Positions: V, JNJ, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: DASH, BRK.A, MSFT, AAPL,
- Sold Out: KDP,
These are the top 5 holdings of WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,800,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,210,000 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 5,000,000 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 184,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Visa Inc (V) - 2,400,000 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.71%
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $391.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT)
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in Krispy Kreme Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.75 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,613,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM added to a holding in Visa Inc by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $231.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 2,400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31.
