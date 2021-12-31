Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Calamos Advisors Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Avantor Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

insider
Just now
Naperville, IL, based Investment company Calamos Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Avantor Inc, Danaher Corp, Aptiv PLC, sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Snap Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Calamos Advisors Llc owns 900 stocks with a total value of $19.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,079,218 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,582,995 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 183,092 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,018,633 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.62%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 140,588 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1831.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 81,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,086,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1906.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 58,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 676,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp (SUAC.U)

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,018,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 254.74%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 605,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $586.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 172,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $286.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 233,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 74.24%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 469,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 579,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.



