Calamos Advisors Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Avantor Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

- New Purchases: AVGOP.PFD, AVTRPA.PFD, DHRPA.PFD, KKR, BACPL.PFD, LGSTU, RRAC.U, SUAC.U, MRNA, SVNAU, CLVTPA.PFD, AEAEU, ONYXU, TRAQ.U, SHCAU, NPABU, DPCSU, CBRGU, VMGAU, LGVCU, NFNT.U, CRECU, LGTOU, PACI.U, UTAAU, STET.U, IVCBU, BFAC.U, WFCPL.PFD, MCAAU, RCFA.U, NFYS.U, ENTFU, MBSC.U, IQMDU, VHNAU, MNTN.U, GEEXU, BOCNU, MTVC.U, RDS.B, TRIS.U, NCACU, GOGN.U, XFINU, PGSS.U, FIACU, SZZLU, APN.U, ALORU, BIOSU, APXIU, GGAAU, TGAAU, PORT.U, BRKHU, HAIAU, AHRNU, PRLHU, EVE.U, BBD, CERN, BKR, LCW.U, FOUNU, PEPLU, NHICU, NHICU, CCTSU, SEDA.U, MLAIU, BCSAU, AFACU, HORIU, IFIN.U, FRBNU, RJAC.U, WTFC, VCRA, HLT, XENT, AA, CDAQU, IXAQU, HWKZ.U, WWACU, PEGRU, OLITU, LFACU, LFACU, BRD.U, ROCLU, TLGYU, ROCAU, TCOA.U, ATEK.U, IVCPU, SHAP.U, GMFIU, ARCB, COHR, AJRD, HLIT, SHOO, VICR, CDXS, NPTN, ENPH, IRMD, PI, FOCS, TENB, XP, CFFSU, SAMAU, SAMAU, EWCZ, GATEU, ACAQ.U, ADALU, PCCTU, USCTU, IOACU, OHAAU, ARCKU, JUN.U, CNDB.U, NETC.U, CNGLU, DAOOU, WEL.U, SCUA.U, CWB, AEHR, ARNA, ARWR, BCE, AX, CSL, NGG, SAP, SONY, SSYS, SBOW, TD, FERG, CYRX, APEN, STKS, TNDM, KRNT, PLNT, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, WHD, ZUO, MNTV, AVACU, ACAH, EGGF.U, XPOF, ROSEU, BMAC.U, SMAPU, FEXDU, ENERU, ESACU, ICNC.U, PHYT.U, SCMAU, TOACU, FNVTU, INTEU, MPRAU, LIBYU, LIONU, GVCIU, ACDI.U, HTAQ.U, BRZE, ENCPU, SGIIU, ZINGU, XPDBU, APCA.U, CP, PHG, RRX, UL, MTN, SHG, INFU, NXPI, VCYT, ATKR, SWCH, DAVA, EDR, EDR, NTCO, HPLTU, PBAXU, FNA, SANBU, GTACU, THACU, LVACU, EMLDU, IJR, IVW,
- Added Positions: SPY, APTV, AMZN, TMO, DHR, MSFT, AAPL, FIS, HD, PM, AXP, SCHW, WFC, COP, NKE, RTX, ULTA, ALGN, KMI, CB, BA, LLY, MDLZ, NFLX, GOOG, BMRN, CE, HBAN, DFS, TGLS, CHNG, GOOGL, HON, INFO, KEY, PNM, PXD, ROLL, SKY, SYY, UNH, CMG, WMS, LOVE, UBER, DTP, AESC, ABT, AMD, ADP, NOTV, BMY, CVS, COST, NEE, FCX, FLL, GS, LHX, INTC, ISRG, LRCX, SPGI, NVO, QCOM, SAIA, SAFM, SBUX, TSM, TTEK, TXN, UPS, VZ, WMT, XLNX, TEL, AVGO, ABBV, ASPN, RMBL, CZR, SUM, PYPL, WBT, TWLO, VICI, BRP, SI, CRC, ZIP, SKIN, IAS, IWB, MMM, AES, PLD, ATVI, AFL, APD, ALB, ARE, ALL, MO, AEP, AIG, AMT, AMP, AMGN, APH, ADM, AJG, AIZ, AVB, AVY, TFC, BLL, BK, BDX, BLFS, BIIB, BLK, AZTA, BRO, CMS, CNC, CME, CHD, CI, CTRN, CTXS, CTSH, CL, ED, STZ, CCI, CMLS, DRI, DE, DLR, D, DD, DUK, EOG, ETN, EIX, EMR, ETR, EQIX, EXPE, FDX, FRT, FE, FISV, IT, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, GPN, HDB, MNST, WELL, HPQ, IBM, ITW, IFF, JKHY, JCI, K, KMB, KR, LEG, LMT, MTB, MGM, MAS, MCK, MET, MAA, MHK, NTAP, NEM, NI, NSC, NTRS, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PAYX, PVH, PRU, PEG, PSA, DGX, O, REG, REGN, ROST, SLB, SHW, SPG, SO, TRV, SWK, STT, SYK, TDY, UDR, VLO, WBA, WM, XEL, ZBH, ZION, WU, VRSK, DG, FRC, HCA, FBHS, XYL, PSX, PNR, ZTS, ALLE, GLOB, KHC, RPD, FRTA, FND, ATUS, INSP, FOXA, DOW, CTVA, ONEW, SPT, OTIS, COIN, OGN, GXO, AGG, SCHM, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, MDB, LUV, RCL, SE, ZS, BKNG, TWTR, DXCM, DDOG, ETSY, RGEN, WY, LYFT, BSX, JPM, SHOP, MA, COF, NET, ADBE, A, CYBR, AMAT, BRK.B, UNP, DIS, DAL, NOC, PAYC, SWT, MS, TGT, GM, CAT, IIVI, JNJ, ORCL, PEP, USB, CELH, CHTR, SAVE, FB, BABA, AXNX, SNOW, LOCC.U, KO, HUM, ILMN, LH, LAD, CBOE, HES, ITUB, BAX, CSX, CX, C, DHI, F, LIN, CRM, VRTX, MELI, GNRC, VRNS, ALC, ASAN, T, ACN, ADSK, CNQ, DECK, DIOD, XOM, EVRI, INTU, LOW, MRVL, MCD, PG, SHYF, TJX, TREX, ANTM, WDC, WMB, EBAY, OPRX, CROX, AER, STWD, LPLA, EXPI, AL, MPC, HZNP, NOW, NTLA, YETI, SITM, BILL, MEG, PRCH, KAHC.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, GLBE, VCXAU, KCGI.U, APYX, EW, EL, EXC, IBN, LSCC, LYG, MMC, MDT, MRK, MPWR, PFE, SLM, AXON, UBS, VFC, EXLS, TMUS, LULU, ORMP, CPRI, IQV, CCS, BOOT, VRAY, BLD, ROKU, ACMR, SWAV, ITMR, AEPPL, DT, U, DEN, DRVN, CIVI, CIVI, CHK, SBEAU, MAQCU, WFRD, EOCW.U,
- Sold Out: PANW, SNAP, WDAY, SQ, ZEN, PODD, COUP, SLAB, ZNGA, OKTA, W, NEO, TER, AKAM, MIDD, RNG, BL, PEGA, BURL, CHGG, WK, CNMD, Z, SRPT, SPLK, EXAS, BILI, UAA, NUVA, FTCH, GWRE, TDOC, INVA, NTRA, BBIO, FIVN, NEWR, IQ, AZN, HALO, NSIT, ON, INFN, BAND, AEO, FCN, HLF, AAL, PDD, ATI, LYV, LPSN, STAR, LRN, TREE, TWOU, EVBG, AYX, INSM, IONS, NBIX, NUAN, OSIS, PRFT, VSH, IRWD, FLT, SUPN, WB, MOMO, KRE, RDS.A, PEB, YY, CSTL, PPD, CAE, CUTR, MCHP, PAR, SWKS, STAA, BNFT, CHRS, TLRY, TLRY, EVH, TRHC, GDS, SMAR, VCEL, ARCC, CAKE, EQT, HRC, MMSI, HOPE, WYNN, BYRN, SMCI, PRO, TVTX, VAC, ICPT, RVNC, QUOT, COLL, ESTA, EB, TMDX, FOUR, GCACU, OPA.U, CORS.U, ATHN, FIGS, CAMP, LIVN, EEFT, NICE, XPO, SRE, OPK, CDNA, BLMN, MGNI, BZUN, SGRY, FTV, KDMN, ORGO, CLDR, PHR, LSPD, DKNG, AGFY, EJFAU, ACAHU, MBAC.U, VPCC.U, NGCAU, TRMR, VIAV, NWL, RDNT, ENV, PCRX, FIVE, GSBD, CFMS, UPWK, XGN, ACCD, TLS, GMBTU, LMACU, CLIM.U, CFFVU, GSQD.U, PRPC.U, QFTA.U, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, IACB.U, SCLEU, ASPCU, FSII, FACA.U, FTAAU, GIIXU, HUGS.U, SNII.U, FRSGU, VPCBU, WALDU, CFFEU, GTPAU, GTPBU, RTPYU, RTPYU, DCRN, ISOS, SMWB, DLO, RONI.U, DSAQ.U, SCHF,
For the details of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calamos+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,079,218 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,582,995 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 183,092 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,018,633 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 140,588 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1831.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 81,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTRPA.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,086,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1906.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 58,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 676,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp (SUAC.U)
Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,018,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 254.74%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 605,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $586.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 172,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $286.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 233,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 74.24%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 469,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 579,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.
