Calamos Advisors Llc Buys Broadcom Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Avantor Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadcom Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Avantor Inc, Danaher Corp, Aptiv PLC, sells Tesla Inc, MongoDB Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Snap Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Calamos Advisors Llc owns 900 stocks with a total value of $19.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CALAMOS ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calamos+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,079,218 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,582,995 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 183,092 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,018,633 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 140,588 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1831.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 81,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,086,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1906.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 58,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 676,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc initiated holding in ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 47.62%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $450.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,018,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 254.74%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 605,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $586.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 172,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 42.92%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $286.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 233,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 74.24%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $120.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 469,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 52.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 579,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79.

Calamos Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04.