Calamos Wealth Management Llc Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, ServiceNow Inc

Naperville, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Broadcom Inc, Boeing Co, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, ServiceNow Inc, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Calamos Wealth Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Calamos Wealth Management Llc owns 269 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CALAMOS WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/calamos+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 260,502 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 575,960 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,804 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) - 220,010 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,462 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 144,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1831.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1906.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $24.63 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 54,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 868.06%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $106.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 68,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 1119.96%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 81,603 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 132.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $209.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 25,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 143.54%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $586.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 55.58%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $311.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Conmed Corp. The sale prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.