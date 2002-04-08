BUMBLE INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bumble Inc. in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Bumble Inc. ( BMBL) Class A common stock who bought shares directly on Bumble’s secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021 (the “SPO”).



All investors who purchased the shares of Bumble Inc. on the SPO and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in Bumble Inc., you may, no later than March 25, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Bumble Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its 3Q21 financial results, disclosing that, rather than growing paying users, Bumble’s total paying user count had actually declined to 2.86 million, well below Bumble’s 2.9 million reported paying users as of June 30, 2021 as highlighted in the registration statement.

Subsequent to the SPO, the price of Bumble Class A common stock declined substantially. By January 24, 2022, Bumble Class A common stock traded below $27 per share, a decline of more than 50% from the SPO price.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.