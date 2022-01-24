Ferrari N.v.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program
Maranello, (Italy), February 1, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:
Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Stock Exchange
Number of common shares purchased
Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)
Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|24/01/2022
|EXM
|39,825
|200.2036
|7,973,109.25
|25/01/2022
|EXM
|891
|199.5941
|177,838.35
|26/01/2022
|EXM
|846
|200.6523
|169,751.85
|27/01/2022
|EXM
|16,569
|199.6390
|3,307,818.35
|28/01/2022
|EXM
|4,846
|197.9488
|959,259.75
Total
-
|62,977
|199.8790
|12,587,777.55
Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till January 31, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:
- Euro 102,524,194.55 for No. 483,497 common shares purchased on the EXM
- USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the .
As of January 31, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 10,277,614 common shares equal to 4.00% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
Since January 1, 2019 until January 31, 2022, the Company has purchased a total of 5,092,288 own common shares on EXM and for a total consideration of Euro 760,773,776.08.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).
