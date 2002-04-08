PURA Farmersville Hemp Nutraceutical Partnership With PAOG Featured In PAOG Update

Dallas, TX, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company’s Farmersville Hemp Nutraceutical partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) was featured in PAOG’s recent 2022 Strategic Update.

PAOG To Expand CBD Nutraceutical Sales In 2022 And Continue Pharmaceuticals Development

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year. The $10 million revenue opportunity is enhanced by the progress of PURA’s co-op partners.

PURA is building a marketing co-op under the brand name “Farmersville Hemp.”

PURA co-op partners include Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG), North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU).

Look for more details later this week on PURA’s solar-powered solution.

