Keeley-Teton's Small Cap Dividend Value Fund 4th-Quarter Letter

Performance

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Small Cap Dividend Value Strategy gained 6.69% gross ( 6.37% net of fees) compared with a 4.36% rise for the Russell 2000 Value Index. For all of 2021, the Strategy advanced 26.39% gross (24.92% net) compared to a 28.27% gain for the benchmark.

Macroeconomic Review

Stock markets around the world experienced strong gains. Among more than 40 major and minor stock markets around the world, we find only five posting a decline. In the US, all the major indices advanced.

Large-cap, midcap, and small-cap stocks all rose. Value stocks gained, as did growth stocks. All eleven economic sectors rose at a double-digit pace with Energy leading the pack and Communications Services trailing.

The strong rebound in the economy on waning concern about the COVID pandemic and the Federal stimulus continued to drive a snapback in corporate earnings. Earnings for the S&P 500 look like they will increase 55% in 2021 from the 2020’s depressed level. This is a full 32% more than what was expected at the beginning of the year. As a result, we actually saw P/E multiples contract despite the strong share-price gains.

The most interesting trend in the US market was the relative performance di erence between growth and value across the market cap spectrum. When you look at performance by market cap, you see that large-cap stocks (Russell Top 200) gained 28%, far outpacing the 23% increase in midcaps (Russell MidCap) and the 15% lift in small caps (Russell 2000). By style, the Russell 3000, as well as its growth and value sub-indices all rose 25%-26%. This looks more interesting if you look a little deeper. Indeed, in the Russell Midcap and Russell 2000, value dramatically outperformed growth: 28% vs 13% in midcaps and 28% vs. 3% for small caps. In large caps, however, growth outperformed value, 31% vs. 23%.

Our takeaway from this is that the value rotation that started in the fourth quarter of 2020 seems to be continuing – for most stocks. Focusing on small- and mid-caps, we still find the absolute valuations average and the relative valuations compelling. At year-end, the forward P/E multiple on the Russell 2000 Value Index was 15.9x, slightly below its average since 1999. Midcap value stocks are slightly above their long-term average at 15.7x, but not high in an absolute sense. Relative to their comparative growth indices, they trade at 37% for R2V/R2G and 46% for RMV/RMG compared to long-term averages of 59% and 70%. While value outperformed growth in the smaller market caps by a wide margin in 2021, it appears there is plenty of room left to run. Exactly how the market fares will likely depend on the outcomes to key developments surrounding COVID-19, inflation, interest rates, and valuation.

COVID-19 – As we write this letter, the Omicron variant has created a surge in cases that has eclipsed prior peaks. Fortunately, this variant appears to be less serious and isinfecting a population with higher vaccination rates and better treatments for those becoming ill. With more people becoming infected and more becoming vaccinated, hopefully we will approach the long-awaited herd immunity and life can return to whatever new normal emerges. The potential negative path is that a newer variant comes forth that is more serious. Our view is that the former is more likely than the latter.

Inflation – Inflation has clearly not been as transient as the Fed had expected it to be earlier in 2021. The rate of change in prices has run at levels not seen in a long time. While we expect the price increases to slow as we anniversary some of 2021’s increases, we think that inflation looks more widespread and stickier than some of the surges in prices in the past. Almost every commodity we look at is up double-digit percentages from a year ago and most were up strongly in 2020. Wages are rising at the fastest rate in a long time and the labor market looks undersupplied with job openings near records and quit rates at records. It seems likely that wages will have to rise further to close these gaps. This seems likely to drive both cost-push and demand-pull inflation.

Interest Rates – Real rates are negative and more negative than they have been in a long time. Even if we assume (as we do) that inflation will slow, real rates are still probably negative. With the Fed signaling that it plans to continue to taper its bond buying and that it expects to begin to raise the Federal Funds rate, rates seem likely to rise. While we do not think that rates will increase a great deal, it is worth noting that they peaked at over 3% in 2018 when inflation and unemployment claims were lower than where they are today.

The Strategy’s outperformance in the Health Care sector was mostly driven by what the Strategy did not own, specifically biotechnology stocks. That said, double-digit gains in shares of long-time holdings Ensign Group and Chemed Corporation o set a decline in Perrigo to generate a respectable gain in a sector that was down for the quarter.Valuation – As we pointed out above, smaller cap stocks and particularly small cap value stocks look attractive relative to larger cap stocks and growth stocks. The stocks that drive the overall market, however, look expensive. The S&P 500 and Russell Top 200 indices trade at 21.1x and 21.9x next twelve months (NTM) earnings. The Russell Top 200 Growth Index trades at 30.0x NTM earnings. The positive is that these are all flat/down from a year ago despite strong stock performance. The negative is that these are all 1.5-1.7 standard deviations above their average since 1999. With 2022 unlikely to see as much strength in upward earnings estimates as we saw in 2021, multiple contraction could weigh on stock performance for these key benchmarks. Regardless of whether it does, we believe that smaller company stocks will outperform. To the extent that money moves out of these larger companies into smaller stocks, the performance of small and mid-caps could be very good. We saw a lot of press stories at the beginning of the year about Apple surpassing $3 trillion in market cap. The market cap of the entire Russell 2000 is only about $3.6 trillion. It would not take much reallocation between the one stock and the 2000 stocks to move those 2000 stocks!

Portfolio Results

For the second quarter in a row, the Strategy’s performance exceeded that of its benchmark, the Russell 2000 Value Index. From a big picture perspective, the Strategy was helped by the fact that dividend-paying small caps outperformed non-dividend payers. Part of this was that money-losing biotechnology stocks had a tough quarter. Also, this was a tough quarter for meme stock AMC Entertainment, although its weakness was mostly o set by emergent meme stock Avis Budget Group.

Not directly related to the relative performance of the Strategy, but interesting nonetheless, was the wide disparity of returns by sectors and where we saw strength and weakness. Within the Russell 2000 Value Index, the best performing sector was Utilities with a gain of greater than 12%. The second best was Consumer Staples, followed by Technology. That makeup at the top might suggest a defensive bias to the market, but the benchmark turned in a solid performance. Furthermore, the worst performing sectors were Communications Services, Health Care, and Energy. Those sectors are not typically associated with each other. In addition, economically sensitive sectors such as Industrials, Materials, Financial Services, and Consumer Discretionary all outperformed. Interesting end to an interesting year.

When we disaggregate the performance into the impact from Sector Allocation and the impact from Stock Selection, we find that both Sector Allocation and Stock Selection helped relative performance. Within Sector Allocation, most of the benefit came from the Strategy’s relatively large underweighting in the Health Care sector. That stance arises from the lack of holdings in the Biotechnology industry. Surprisingly, this industry makes up more than half of the weighting of the Health Care sector at about 5.5%. Not surprisingly, none of those companies pay dividends and therefore are not really investable under our discipline. The relative performance in Stock Selection came mostly in the Energy, Health Care, Real Estate, and Communications Services sectors. Good stock-picking in these areas o set weakness in the Strategy’s Materials stocks. The other sectors were a little better or a little worse than benchmark performance.

While there were some very good and not so good performances amongst the Strategy’s Energy holdings, overall, the Strategy’s Energy stocks produced a gain nearly in line with that of the Russell 2000 Value Index, whereas the sector was one of the worst performing within the benchmark. A strong gain in one of the Strategy’s largest holdings, Oasis Petroleum, fueled the outperformance and is discussed in the “Let’s Talk Stocks” section of this report.

The Strategy’s outperformance in the Health Care sector was mostly driven by what the Strategy did not own, specifically biotechnology stocks. That said, double-digit gains in shares of long-time holdings Ensign Group and Chemed Corporation o set a decline in Perrigo to generate a respectable gain in a sector that was down for the quarter.

The Real Estate sector was one of the better performing sectors within this Index in the fourth quarter and the Strategy’s holdings more than kept pace. Strong gains in National Storage A liates (discussed later) and STAG Industrial accounted for most of the outperformance, but five of the Strategy’s eight holdings saw double-digit returns in the quarter.

Communications Services was another sector where much of the upside came from avoiding the downside. In this case, not owning the largest holding in the Index, AMC Entertainment, helped performance as that stock fell more than 25% in the quarter. The Strategy’s lone holding in the sector, Nexstar Media, broke even, compared to the decline for the sector within the Russell 2000 Value Index.

Materials was the only sector that meaningfully detracted from relative performance in the fourth quarter. It is a small sector and weakness in the shares of Compass Minerals after it cut its dividend and Kaiser Aluminum as investors weighed the potential impact of the resurgence in COVID more the o set a very nice gain in Olin Corporation which continued to report strong earnings.

During the quarter we added three new positions to the Strategy, eliminated two positions, and had one acquired for cash.

Leading Contributors

Oasis Petroleum ( OAS, Financial) is an exploration and production company with operations focused on theWilliston Basin and located primarily in North Dakota. During the quarter, Oasis executed a couple transactions to simplify its corporate structure and make its value more apparent. It sold its 70% stake in publicly traded Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) for cash, debt reduction, and shares in Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) at a favorable price. It also closed a previously announced acreage acquisition that improves its land position in the Williston Basin. In addition, the third quarter surge in crude prices drove strong earnings which were reported during the fourth quarter. The earnings drove strong free cash flows which allowed Oasis to increase its regular dividend by 33% and spend a little on share repurchases, which was a little bit of a positive surprise.

Del Taco Restaurants ( TACO, Financial) operates and franchises Mexican-themed fast-food restaurants. Sharesadvanced after the company announced on December 6 that it agreed to be acquired by quick-service hamburger restaurant chain Jack in the Box for $575 million in an all-cash deal, or for $12.51 a share. That prompted shares to rally by about $5 in just one day. The deal is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022.

National Storage Affiliates ( NSA, Financial) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates self-storagefacilities around the U.S., with a particular focus on secondary markets. These have historically been less attractive to developers whose focus on construction in larger markets often produces market saturation and thus rent pressure. During a highly disruptive pandemic, National Storage A liates has consistently reported earnings ahead of expectations and continually raised revenue and earnings guidance. It did so again in the fourth quarter. NSA benefits from many favorable trends. Most notable are increased occupancy and impressive growth in street rates due to a tight housing market. Secondarily, it has seen the movement by young adults back into their parents’ homes and home-based work and education cause homeowners to clear rooms and put those possessions into self-storage. Finally, NSA benefits from “triple S” migration, which is migration to suburban, secondary, and Sun Belt markets.

Leading Detractors

Perrigo Co. PLC ( PRGO, Financial) manufactures self-care products and over the counter (OTC) health andwellness solutions. The company is undergoing a transformation that consisted of selling its generic prescription drug business, successfully resolving a large tax dispute, and the announced acquisition of HRA, a leading manufacturer of consumer self-care brands. That transformation process hit a bump in the road this quarter driven by supply chain issues. On its quarterly conference call with investors, CEO Murray Kessler summed the quarter up well stating it was “a punch in the gut” and this was not an understatement. The supply chain issues were mainly freight-related, and the cold/flu season started slowly – both of which weighed on margins. As a result of these issues, management reduced full-year guidance but remains confident that most of the impact of headwinds will be recouped next year. The setup for Perrigo in 2022 is favorable, but management will have to start delivering on its stated goals before the stock moves higher.

Culp, Inc. ( CULP, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of mattress and upholstery fabrics. Culp reduced guidancein early November as the company continues to be negatively impacted by COVID lockdowns driving labor ine ciencies and higher costs for both freight and raw materials. The biggest impact in the quarter was the COVID-induced lockdown in Vietnam which impacted both sourcing and shipping for most of the quarter. The lockdown was lifted toward the end of the quarter with production and shipment rates normalizing, but the recent emergence of Omicron has the potential to reverse that. Higher costs for freight, labor, and raw materials is not new and is expected to impact next quarter as well. The overall tone on the call was positive with the expectation for a return to growth in the fiscal fourth quarter (Feb-Apr). Culp is well-positioned to capitalize on improved housing activity, which could lead to increased demand for mattresses and furniture. The cash-rich balance sheet provides flexibility and support for this anticipated growth.

James River Holdings ( JRVR, Financial) provides property and casualty insurance to middle market corporationsacross the United States. It specializes in risks that most insurance companies do not underwrite and is seeing significant price increases in most of the lines it underwrites. This improvement has been o set over the last couple years by larger loss development in some of the older, non-core lines of business in which it has participated. While it resolved the biggest of these issues earlier in the year, another crept up with the third quarter earnings release causing investors to wonder how long this will go on, how much it will eventually cost, and if it will require another dilutive equity issuance. Our view is probably more optimistic than most other investors and we think some of the fourth quarter weakness in the shares was probably tax related.

Outlook

Overall, the factors likely to influence the market in 2022 are not that di erent than those that impacted stock prices in 2021. Some are a little more favorable (COVID, valuation), some less favorable (interest rates), and some wildcards or mixed (geopolitics, inflation). Regardless of the outcome, our job is to find stocks where investors undervalue the future and buy those stocks before that changes.

In conclusion, thank you for your investment in the Small Cap Dividend Value Strategy. We will continue to work hard to justify your confidence and trust.

