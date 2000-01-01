Keeley Teton Comments on Del Taco

Del Taco Restaurants ( TACO , Financial ) operates and franchises Mexican-themed fast-food restaurants. Sharesadvanced after the company announced on December 6 that it agreed to be acquired by quick-service hamburger restaurant chain Jack in the Box for $575 million in an all-cash deal, or for $12.51 a share. That prompted shares to rally by about $5 in just one day. The deal is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022.

