Keeley Teton Comments on Del Taco

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO, Financial) operates and franchises Mexican-themed fast-food restaurants. Sharesadvanced after the company announced on December 6 that it agreed to be acquired by quick-service hamburger restaurant chain Jack in the Box for $575 million in an all-cash deal, or for $12.51 a share. That prompted shares to rally by about $5 in just one day. The deal is expected to close during the first calendar quarter of 2022.
From Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 letter.