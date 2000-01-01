Keeley Teton Comments on National Storage Affiliates

National Storage Affiliates ( NSA , Financial ) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates self-storagefacilities around the U.S., with a particular focus on secondary markets. These have historically been less attractive to developers whose focus on construction in larger markets often produces market saturation and thus rent pressure. During a highly disruptive pandemic, National Storage A liates has consistently reported earnings ahead of expectations and continually raised revenue and earnings guidance. It did so again in the fourth quarter. NSA benefits from many favorable trends. Most notable are increased occupancy and impressive growth in street rates due to a tight housing market. Secondarily, it has seen the movement by young adults back into their parents’ homes and home-based work and education cause homeowners to clear rooms and put those possessions into self-storage. Finally, NSA benefits from “triple S” migration, which is migration to suburban, secondary, and Sun Belt markets.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com