Keeley Teton Comments on James River Holdings

James River Holdings ( JRVR, Financial) provides property and casualty insurance to middle market corporationsacross the United States. It specializes in risks that most insurance companies do not underwrite and is seeing significant price increases in most of the lines it underwrites. This improvement has been o set over the last couple years by larger loss development in some of the older, non-core lines of business in which it has participated. While it resolved the biggest of these issues earlier in the year, another crept up with the third quarter earnings release causing investors to wonder how long this will go on, how much it will eventually cost, and if it will require another dilutive equity issuance. Our view is probably more optimistic than most other investors and we think some of the fourth quarter weakness in the shares was probably tax related.

From Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small Cap Dividend Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 letter.