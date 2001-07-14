Global Medical REIT Inc. Releases Inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) announced today the publication of the Company’s inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility Report (“the Report”) detailing its approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics. The Report is available digitally at:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.globalmedicalreit.com%2Fabout%2Fcorporate-responsibility%2F

Jeffrey M. Busch, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “With the release of our first Corporate Social Responsibility report, we are proud to share the cross-Company efforts that have been underway, as we integrate ESG principles into our business operations and strategy. It is great to see the commitment and enthusiasm of our staff, management, and Board of Directors, as we do our part to address the biggest challenges facing humanity.”

The Company’s inaugural report sets forth its corporate sustainability vision and values, which are based on the following three pillars: alignment, access and authenticity.

Environmental

Although the Report is the first of its kind for the Company, the Company has been engaged in collecting and tracking environmental data from its tenants since 2019, including energy and water usage. The report highlights the growth in the Company’s energy tracking efforts, from 11% of its tenants providing energy use information in 2019, to approximately 51% of its tenants providing the same information in 2020. The report also details the Company’s improved GRESB1 assessment, from a score of 21 in 2019 to a score of 42 in 2020. Finally, the report details the Company’s future environmental sustainability plans and goals.

Social

The Company’s social efforts focus on its workforce, tenants and communities. The Report highlights the Company’s pilot program with the United Way to provide transportation for those in need to non-emergency medical appointments and describes the Company’s philosophy and goals regarding workforce and stakeholder engagement.

Governance

The report also describes the Company’s governance practices, which are based on integrity, transparency and accountability. The Board has taken a proactive role in governance leadership and has convened an ESG Working Group, that collaborates with the Company to support the evolution of ESG initiatives.

About Global Medical REIT Inc.

Global Medical REIT is a net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share. Additional information on GMRE can be obtained on its website at www.globalmedicalreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and elsewhere in the reports the Company has filed with the SEC. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

1 The Global ESG Benchmark for Real Assets

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006145/en/