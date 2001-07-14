Spectrum Brands Holdings Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announced that its Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2022.

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We focus on delivering innovative products and solutions to consumers for use in and around the home through our trusted brands. We are a leading supplier of shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, DreamBone®, SmartBones®, Nature’s Miracle®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, Healthy-Hide®, Good Boy®, Meowee!® , OmegaOne®, OmegaSea®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Rejuvenate®, Black Flag®, and Liquid Fence®. For more information, please visit www.spectrumbrands.com. Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials Company™

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005837/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership