Materion Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) announced today that its Board of Directors declared its first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2022.

Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Materion, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, supplies highly engineered advanced enabling materials to global markets. Products include precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems.

