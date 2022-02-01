Alleghany Corporation to Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 23, 2022

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022

NYSE:Y, Financial) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Alleghany will post its financial supplement to the company's website at www.alleghany.com.

About Alleghany Corporation

Alleghany Corporation owns and supports operating subsidiaries and manages investments, anchored by a core position in property and casualty reinsurance and insurance. Alleghany's property and casualty subsidiaries include: Transatlantic Holdings, Inc., a leading global reinsurer; RSUI Group, Inc., which underwrites wholesale specialty insurance coverages; and CapSpecialty, Inc., an underwriter of specialty casualty and surety insurance coverages. Alleghany's subsidiary Alleghany Capital Corporation owns and supports a diverse portfolio of eight non-financial businesses.

