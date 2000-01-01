Keeley Teton Comments on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( TPH , Financial ) is one of the nation’s leading homebuilders. The company reported anexcellent quarter beating consensus estimates as management continues to successfully navigate supply chain issues. This allowed Tri Pointe Homes to exceed expectations on homes delivered in the quarter. This was in stark contrast to peers who struggled with these same challenges. Housing fundamentals remain favorable supported by millennial household formations with that age cohort representing over 50% of Tri Pointe’s backlog. Management anticipates solid demand across its geographies with the expectation of modest price increases as peak lumber inflation runs through the income statement over the next couple of quarters.

