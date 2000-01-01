Keeley Teton Comments on WEX

WEX Inc. ( WEX, Financial) is a leading transaction processing company which focuses on serving thetransportation, travel, and health care markets. Shares fell sharply after WEX reported third quarter earnings, even though the results were ahead of expectations and it raised its forward outlook. Concern arose among investors about pricing trends for its services as its revenue capture percentages fell in two of three of its businesses. We believe the changes were more the result of a shift in revenues to lower capture services because of strength in travel and higher fuel prices than actual pricing pressure, but it may take some time for other investors to agree with us. With the company being one of a limited number of technology companies to still o er upside from normalization of activity when COVID abates and the stock trading toward the low-end of its historical valuation ranges, we think the sell-o was overdone.

From Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small-Mid Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.