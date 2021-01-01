Keeley Teton Comments on International Seaways

International Seaways ( INSW, Financial) is a shipping company focused on crude and petroleum product tankersworldwide. International Seaways continues to execute as best it can in a very di cult environment. Spot shipping rates for crude oil remain under pressure, which continues to weigh on reported results. However, the recent improvement in global oil demand coupled with declining inventories provides a favorable environment for an improvement in spot rates. In the quarter, International Seaways completed the all-stock merger with Diamond S Shipping expanding its fleet size, enhancing liquidity, and providing cost-saving opportunities. The company continues to trade at a discount to net asset value, which should narrow as global oil supply and demand recover.

From Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small-Mid Cap Value Fund fourth-quarter 2021 commentary.