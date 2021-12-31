AGF Investments America Inc. Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Allbirds Inc, Plug Power Inc, Sells Beyond Meat Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: BIRD, PLUG, V, PDD,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Allbirds Inc, Plug Power Inc, Visa Inc, American Water Works Co Inc, sells Beyond Meat Inc, iShares MSCI China ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AGF Investments America Inc.. As of 2021Q4, AGF Investments America Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 94,753 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 42,258 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) - 134,060 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Trex Co Inc (TREX) - 168,078 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 128,754 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.

AGF Investments America Inc. initiated holding in Allbirds Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 197,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 98,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $232.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 10,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $59.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 78.23%. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 46,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 51,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. added to a holding in Globant SA by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $258.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 38 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in Credicorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $134.28, with an estimated average price of $122.62.

AGF Investments America Inc. sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $69.55 and $86.11, with an estimated average price of $78.14.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.13%. The sale prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. AGF Investments America Inc. still held 7,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 44.84%. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $155.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. AGF Investments America Inc. still held 6,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 61.55%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. AGF Investments America Inc. still held 26,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 82.29%. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. AGF Investments America Inc. still held 2,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.15%. The sale prices were between $20.64 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. AGF Investments America Inc. still held 83,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.