Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys TaskUs Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Aptiv PLC, Sells 8x8 Inc, Riskified, Lyft Inc

Investment company Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys TaskUs Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Aptiv PLC, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, Codexis Inc, sells 8x8 Inc, Riskified, Lyft Inc, Genius Sports, Mimecast during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q4, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc owns 496 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kornitzer+capital+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 747,874 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 590,755 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 454,734 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 137,255 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 394,331 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 494,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.36 and $34.11, with an estimated average price of $28.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 536,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 204,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 476,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 445,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 295.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 531,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 872,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 1900.93%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 114,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,214,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 646.50%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 135,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 87.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 673,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Riskified Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $74.89, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sotera Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 84.82%. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 157,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.