Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Buys TaskUs Inc, Digital Turbine Inc, Aptiv PLC, Sells 8x8 Inc, Riskified, Lyft Inc

- New Purchases: CDXS, EVH, FIGS, CUBI, FWRG, TBBK, ZUO, NUAN, DECK, QDEL, TMDX, CP, SEAT, FNA, MKTW, MKTW, MELI, CDRE, HLMN, IHS, AIRS, BIGC, NTAP, LVLU, RGF, KD, LUCD, SGEN, PCOR, TGT, TTE, MDB, G,
- Added Positions: TASK, APPS, APTV, DV, MTCH, UBER, PRVA, OLED, SPLK, STER, LPRO, ROST, GPN, STAA, CSTL, MGM, RIO, PAYA, MGPI, HALO, MTZ, ADSK, WCC, CAG, UPWK, AMAT, KNSL, CDNA, NVDA, QTRX, PLMR, SLB, APD, ELY, CLX, ESTA, EW, AZPN, BHP, SU, OSUR, ROKU, REPH, WDAY, NTNX, TSLA, ASML, V, MMM, CPB, HP, MKTX, NEM, BKNG, MA, WMT, UNH, NFLX, PM, BMY, BC, ABNB, ITW, EGY, VTRS, KHC, PH, IIIV, CDMO, USB, BKR, OKTA, SYK, TSN,
- Reduced Positions: EGHT, LYFT, GENI, MIME, DRI, EQIX, SSTK, EXPE, OLPX, VRSK, MSFT, TYL, PANW, ZBH, GWRE, KRNT, A, FFIV, INFO, KEYS, HFC, YUMC, HYFM, RSI, TBT, CIEN, HQY, EB, CMBM, VFC, MXL, ICLR, BAND, ARRY, OSTK, TXRH, FLT, TRIP, EPAM, ANET, GH, AJG, COST, CMG, CALX, DAVA, MNTV, ATSG, APA, SAM, CSCO, ECL, EHC, IFF, NATI, QCOM, WM, NVEE, IR, T, ABT, AAPL, CMP, LLY, GD, EVRI, ICE, INTU, KLAC, RSG, DIS, AVGO, FTNT, NOW, CTLT, ADBE, ADI, BLK, BWA, BG, CINF, KO, COP, EA, ENTG, FDX, IP, K, LGF.B, MAR, MCD, MU, MORN, NKE, NSC, OMCL, PEP, LIN, PG, RDS.A, SYY, TMO, TSCO, RTX, VZ, ICAD, FB, PYPL, OSW, DSP, IWD, AOS, AMRN, AMGN, ADM, BAX, BAYRY, BRK.B, CERN, CME, C, CL, DHR, DASTY, DEO, DOV, DD, ETN, CIGI, F, GPC, LHX, HAS, HSY, JCI, LRCX, LARK, LMT, MRO, SPGI, NSRGY, NTRS, ORCL, PAYX, PBI, ROK, CRM, SIEGY, UMBF, UL, UNP, UPS, WY, YUM, KDP, DG, PSX, ABBV, GOOG, HUBS, ETSY, FSV, LGF.A, INSP, VRCA, LTHM, CTVA, ADYEY, NPCE, OGN,
- Sold Out: RSKD, KSU, PRPL, PTON, PHR, SHC, DCPH, SRAD, EVER, SITE, OCUL, REAL, MKTW, MKTW, CVRX, GRFS, ERIC, BUD, AQUA, PAVM, MPAA, VMEO, TRMB, UEIC, BWXT, SE, PODD, KRMD, SNAP, TWLO, VRM, TTCF, PKI, NOC, NXPI, CI, PWR, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of KORNITZER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 747,874 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 590,755 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 454,734 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 137,255 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 394,331 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Codexis Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $20.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 494,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Evolent Health Inc (EVH)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Evolent Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.36 and $34.11, with an estimated average price of $28.6. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 536,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 204,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 476,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (FWRG)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $15.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Bancorp Inc (TBBK)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc initiated holding in The Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $30.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 445,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in TaskUs Inc by 295.25%. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 531,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 872,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 1900.93%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $139.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 114,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc by 71.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $39.53, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,214,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 646.50%. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 135,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 87.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 673,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Riskified Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01.Sold Out: (KSU)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Phreesia Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $74.89, with an estimated average price of $59.2.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Sotera Health Co (SHC)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sotera Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86.Reduced: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Kornitzer Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 84.82%. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $15.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc still held 157,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.
