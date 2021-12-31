Merriman Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Largo Inc, Sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: LGO, AVES, USRT, VGLT, SPMD, AA, ESGA, EFIV, RPV, HWM, VDE, BBIN, SARK, IWY, XLU, VOT, ANGL, RING, AVRE, BRK.A, XME, EWU, JXI, PGJ, REMX, PANW, FNDA, MJ, SCHA, ABT, XVV, ESGE, CFVI, TNDM, TGT, SRE, MCD, IBM, NEE, BMY, AXP, SPPP,

OEF, QUAL, MDYV, IVLU, AVUV, VEA, PPLT, QQQ, TSLA, HYG, VYMI, JNK, VFH, VOO, XHB, BRK.B, SPY, HD, PFE, DFAX, VSS, EEMS, XLF, GOOG, AMGN, JPM, ACN, BA, CVX, CSCO, XOM, GOOGL, HON, INTC, DIS, JNJ, PG, NVDA, ORCL, IAU, PEP, GLD, RSP, SBUX, COST, VZ, VIG, AVUS, WMT, ARCC, AMAT, ABBV, Reduced Positions: IJS, DFAT, MSFT, SCZ, VNQ, IJR, DFAC, FNDC, VSGX, IEFA, MOO, AVEM, IWM, AVDV, EFA, IQLT, ESGD, VLUE, SPDW, VTI, HCAT, IWF, VTEB, SUB, SPEM, BAB, U, MO, AMZN, IVV, VTIP, PM, IJJ, SPHQ, EWX, MUB, SCHP, USB, TSI, SYLD, VFVA, FAX, AVDE, VNQI, MRK, CMCSA, BANR, BAC, VWO, SPLV, DFAS, SCHV, SCHG, SCHF, RWR, REET, DFE, EFAV, IWD, IEMG,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Largo Inc, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF, sells iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, PIMCO Active Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Merriman Wealth Management, LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Merriman Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/merriman+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,454,760 shares, 15.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.21% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 615,304 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1519.43% Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 1,336,349 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% Largo Inc (LGO) - 100,829,988 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 533,668 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Largo Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $8.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 100,829,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $49.92. The stock is now traded at around $50.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 177,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.59 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $63.23. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 128,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.6 and $92.63, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 87,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 134,968 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1519.43%. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $210.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.23%. The holding were 615,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.21%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.53%. The holding were 1,454,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3005.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 197,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.43%. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,065,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 334.64%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 149,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 976.32%. The purchase prices were between $85.71 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $93.13. The stock is now traded at around $95.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The sale prices were between $44.73 and $48.11, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79.

Merriman Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $73.03.