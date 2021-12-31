Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, TELUS Corp, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: TU, IWB, PH, BAX, PULS, KNX, FHLC, MINT,
- Added Positions: PGX, STIP, QUAL, PTBD, FBND, TSM, VTEB, FLTB, COST, MTUM, PYPL, ROP, VIG, TCHP, BLK, VFVA, TSLA, HYMB, SCHP, MUNI, BOND, IVV, IUSB, ITOT, TMO, AMT, AVGO, BIV, IEI, IMTM, TIP, ADBE, MUB, PSK, PFE, CCI, BSX, EL, XOM, ANGL, ICE, LRCX, ADI, SYK, TRU, MO, ALL, ACWI, GPC, AME, VB, SUSA, ATVI, XLV, SHM, DHR, IBM, SPGI, PM, FIVE, TWLO, CRWD, BNDX, ACWV,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, MRK, MSFT, AAPL, ADP, MDLZ, INTC, BRK.B, SNDR, T, GVI, CLX, AGG, FIS, GIS, JNJ, TRV, VRTX, HD, D, LMT, NKE, V, UNP, SYY, SBUX, ISTB, PNC, MBB, BMY, SUB, DUK, LLY, WBA, FISV, VCIT, CRM, CHD, CSCO, QQEW, MKC, VCSH, GIGB, VRNS, PAYX, NFLX, MDT, SJM, AEP, ACN,
- Sold Out: LDOS, CL, MELI, PLTR, JKK, BABA, ARKK,
For the details of SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schmidt+p+j+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 200,049 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Schneider National Inc (SNDR) - 1,274,275 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,625 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 169,162 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,458 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $251.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $317.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $49.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 257.32%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.35%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 66.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 47,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.62%. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 48.52%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 16,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $508.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $54.51, with an estimated average price of $50.63.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCHMIDT P J INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying