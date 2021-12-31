Rollins Financial Buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: AVGO, VEA, XOM, ISRG, IWB, SCHE, RBLX, LOW, IEFA, SCHF, SPHD, TSCO, MPW, PYPL, DEO, VLUE,

AVGO, VEA, XOM, ISRG, IWB, SCHE, RBLX, LOW, IEFA, SCHF, SPHD, TSCO, MPW, PYPL, DEO, VLUE, Added Positions: SSO, IVW, QLD, IXN, SPYG, IYW, BAC, QUAL, ITOT, SCHD, FB, NVDA, DGRO, SPHQ, FDN, IQLT, COST, KMI, SUSA, IYF, WCLD, IVV, O, EFG, BRK.B, VTI, HD, BOND, IWM, IJH, VYM, VUG, SPY, DLN, QQQM, MRK, QTEC, DUK, VFH, DIS, GOOG, JNJ, CAT, VGT, IWF,

SSO, IVW, QLD, IXN, SPYG, IYW, BAC, QUAL, ITOT, SCHD, FB, NVDA, DGRO, SPHQ, FDN, IQLT, COST, KMI, SUSA, IYF, WCLD, IVV, O, EFG, BRK.B, VTI, HD, BOND, IWM, IJH, VYM, VUG, SPY, DLN, QQQM, MRK, QTEC, DUK, VFH, DIS, GOOG, JNJ, CAT, VGT, IWF, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IYJ, XLF, XBI, IBB, USMV, DNP, VTV, IYH, GOOGL, V, TSLA, AMZN, IXJ, VZ, NEAR, QQQJ, IGM, IVE, SO, NFLX, JPM, FBND, VIG, MTUM, AMD, TIP, KO, XLP,

AAPL, IYJ, XLF, XBI, IBB, USMV, DNP, VTV, IYH, GOOGL, V, TSLA, AMZN, IXJ, VZ, NEAR, QQQJ, IGM, IVE, SO, NFLX, JPM, FBND, VIG, MTUM, AMD, TIP, KO, XLP, Sold Out: ARKK, T, DKNG, SE, MGM, SQ, OKTA, UPST, PRU, IYG, RCL, NMTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra S&P500, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ProShares Ultra QQQ, iShares Global Tech ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, AT&T Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rollins Financial. As of 2021Q4, Rollins Financial owns 106 stocks with a total value of $346 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 143,119 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 299,834 shares, 15.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,429 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) - 155,768 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 293.58% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 91,015 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $592.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $286.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $251.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.58%. The purchase prices were between $59.77 and $74.03, with an estimated average price of $68.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.92%. The holding were 155,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 399.59%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 129,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 258.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 93,723 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 522.62%. The purchase prices were between $55.64 and $65.47, with an estimated average price of $61.39. The stock is now traded at around $59.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 55,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 169,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 52.41%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Rollins Financial sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88.