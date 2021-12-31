Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, The Energy Select

New Purchases: NXP, UUP, RC, TLT, EPHE, ITB, SBEA, IDX, MUB, AJX, GLD, TJX, ESS, DLTR, COIN, STKL, LEN, SNOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. owns 134 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 77,258 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.87% iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) - 70,944 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 61,166 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117526.92% Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 392,228 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 42,631 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 67,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.05 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ready Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $15.6. The stock is now traded at around $14.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $70.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 117526.92%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 61,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 77,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 115.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $186.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 17,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 57,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PLBY Group Inc by 635.44%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.83, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amerco Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $651.33 and $759.25, with an estimated average price of $721.02. The stock is now traded at around $604.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Danda Trouve Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.