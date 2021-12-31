First Bank & Trust Buys Daktronics Inc, Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Pfizer Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Cisco Systems Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Daktronics Inc, Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Realty Income Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, sells Pfizer Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Cisco Systems Inc, , Electronic Arts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, First Bank & Trust owns 535 stocks with a total value of $238 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 88,458 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,633 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,520 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. GLOBAL X FDS (CATH) - 124,836 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 60,919 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $134.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 70.69%. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 871,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 172.01%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 438.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 280.81%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 72,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 1087.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.

First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74.