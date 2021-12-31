First Bank & Trust Buys Daktronics Inc, Amgen Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Sells Pfizer Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Cisco Systems Inc

- New Purchases: TTE, LMT, COUP, STVN, CYRX, VMW, BOX, AIR, ONL, ABB, CB, AES, ASML, AAP, APD, AXS, BDX, BKH, BXP, CMS, CNA, CRH, CSGS, CERN, CRL, CME, CTXS, VALE, GLW, WOLF, DEO, DISCA, DLB, EWBC, EIX, EQIX, RE, FNF, FCX, GME, GPC, MNST, INFO, IDA, IMGN, IPG, IONS, JCI, KLAC, MDLZ, LVS, MTB, MGA, NICE, NVDA, NFLX, NTAP, PPG, PAYX, PXD, LIN, PGR, QCOM, RELX, SLB, STX, SRE, NLOK, TRI, VRTX, VMC, WPP, WM, WBS, WDC, TEL, ULTA, BUD, AMCX, APTV, SPLK, PANW, PNR, WDAY, PINC, TWTR, GLPI, AY, FWONK, HUBS, LBRDA, LBRDK, ETSY, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, VST, SE, VICI, DOCU, GH, ESTC, STNE, ETRN, LYFT, DOW, ALC, UBER, CRWD, TXG, CRNC, KD,
- Added Positions: DAKT, AMGN, BMY, O, BTI, CAG, WBA, USB, TFC, NOW, KMB, WMB, PINS, AEP, D, J, PCOR, UL, HBAN, NXPI, CHWY, ADSK, FCN, TMO, SHOP, ACCD, ADBE, EVR, CSTL, GXO, ATRC, CVX, CCI, XOM, RF, SSB, TKR, VOO, BBBY, EW, HXL, TSM, LULU, PEB, GWRE, VIRT, HLI, MSGS, BL, CNNE, UTZ, XGN, NCNO, AMZN, BAC, CBT, CASY, CTAS, CMCSA, DLR, ENB, EL, EVBN, GIS, MTCH, ISRG, JLL, MYGN, NGG, ROLL, ROP, SF, SU, TJX, UBSI, UNH, WSO, OC, EBS, AVGO, QTWO, SABR, CTLT, BKI, PJT, BATRK, AVLR, CARR, AGG, USMV, A, MO, AIG, AMT, AMP, ADI, AZN, BRK.B, CNI, CP, CWST, FIS, BOOM, LLY, ENS, EFSC, NEE, FCNCA, GATX, HD, HMN, SJM, JNJ, LFUS, LOW, MDT, VIVO, MTH, MET, NKE, NSC, NOC, NVO, PLXS, BKNG, PG, CRM, TRV, SYY, TXN, UNP, URI, RTX, GWW, ANTM, TMUS, BX, DFS, AROC, CIT, KKR, LYB, MPC, OTIS, IEFA, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: PFE, CM, CSCO, EA, IBM, PEP, JPM, DHR, ETN, PM, PNC, MRK, MA, VEEV, T, VZ, HON, OLLI, XPO, DAL, BF.B, DXCM, KO, DAR, GNTX, IEX, SHW, VOD, FB, PEN, OGN, BIIB, INT, WEX, G, CCB, RBAC, AAPL, CBRL, VIAC, CCMP, CE, OFC, DE, DLTR, DOV, FCFS, FRME, GD, GS, GOOGL, INTC, MANT, MPWR, MOG.A, NP, PPL, SBAC, POOL, SBUX, SLF, UPS, WWW, RDS.B, BR, RGA, FAF, ZTS, ICLR, AMC, GOOG, BABA, ABT, AEIS, APH, BP, BK, BWA, CAE, CI, CLB, DKS, EOG, ENTG, FFIV, GSK, HAIN, WELL, HUM, ILMN, VTRS, SMG, SCS, SRCL, TDY, TRN, UFCS, WMT, SPR, KMI, NCLH, BFAM, FTV, DELL, PSN, AVTR, VNT, DIA, TAN,
- Sold Out: RAVN, MSGE, PB, IEMG, IJH, MTUM, NEAR, SMMV, USHY, VO,
For the details of First Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Bank & Trust
- Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 88,458 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,633 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,520 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio.
- GLOBAL X FDS (CATH) - 124,836 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 60,919 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $134.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in CryoPort Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.1 and $83.29, with an estimated average price of $69.1. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
First Bank & Trust initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Daktronics Inc (DAKT)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Daktronics Inc by 70.69%. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $5.97, with an estimated average price of $5.25. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 871,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 172.01%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 6,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 438.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 17,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 280.81%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 72,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)
First Bank & Trust added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 1087.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 20,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (RAVN)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSGE)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $70.2.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97.Sold Out: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81.Sold Out: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
First Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $69.33 and $78.34, with an estimated average price of $74.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Bank & Trust. Also check out:
1. First Bank & Trust's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Bank & Trust's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Bank & Trust's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Bank & Trust keeps buying