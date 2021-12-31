Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Global Payments Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Western Digital Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: MU, BCI, VZ, MTUM, BKR, EIX, SPHQ, XLU, DVN, GOOGL, WMT, MPC,

MU, BCI, VZ, MTUM, BKR, EIX, SPHQ, XLU, DVN, GOOGL, WMT, MPC, Added Positions: PDBC, GPN, TTE, RDS.A, ERIC, MRK, APTV, IBN, ECL, CG, NKE, XLE, SPSB, IGIB, MDT, INTC, CSX, IRM, BDX, EXR,

PDBC, GPN, TTE, RDS.A, ERIC, MRK, APTV, IBN, ECL, CG, NKE, XLE, SPSB, IGIB, MDT, INTC, CSX, IRM, BDX, EXR, Reduced Positions: GLD, SLV, T, SNY, BMY, NVDA, BTI, IVW, CAH, LFC, VTI, FNF, DISCA, BRK.B, AMZN, HD, FB, TFC, AES,

GLD, SLV, T, SNY, BMY, NVDA, BTI, IVW, CAH, LFC, VTI, FNF, DISCA, BRK.B, AMZN, HD, FB, TFC, AES, Sold Out: IBM, WDC, SYY, VEDL,

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Global Payments Inc, Micron Technology Inc, TotalEnergies SE, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, sells International Business Machines Corp, Western Digital Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Silver Trust, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Augustine Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/augustine+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 132,503 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,536 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 129,550 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 56,191 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 412,295 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $81.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 18,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The purchase prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $167.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $27.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $61.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 195.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 385,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 35.12%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $151.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 53,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 91,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Shell PLC by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 112,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 31.27%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 279,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 27.53%. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Vedanta Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.85.