Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Buys Genpact, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, AbbVie Inc, ONEOK Inc

Investment company Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Genpact, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Fastenal Co, Dollar General Corp, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, AbbVie Inc, ONEOK Inc, Public Storage, Realty Income Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp . As of 2021Q4, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp owns 91 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 4,713 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% CDW Corp (CDW) - 14,864 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 15,461 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 22,304 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.84% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 3,912 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $209.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.69.