Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Buys Genpact, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, AbbVie Inc, ONEOK Inc

- New Purchases: G, SMG, OMP, FAST, DG,
- Added Positions: WHR, DBX, GS, AVGO, AMGN, CI,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, OKE, ENB, MPLX, PYPL, EPD, TRP, MMP, THO, GPN, FTNT, MDC, PSXP, WMB, EVA, V, HESM, BABA, ESNT, ETRN, PBA, DKL, ODFL, LMT, CQP, MU, URI, LRCX, CDW, ZBRA, ICLR, MRK,
- Sold Out: DLR, PSA, O, KMB, DUK, CVI, D, TU, SO, AVA, VZ, ETR, SHLX, PEAK, SNY, GD, NGG, HEP, SBRA, WRE, BCRHF,
These are the top 5 holdings of GROESBECK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 4,713 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 14,864 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 15,461 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio.
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 22,304 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.84%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 3,912 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Genpact Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 11,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $26.14, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $209.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 82.13%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $208.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.Sold Out: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)
Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.69.
