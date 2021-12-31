Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Buys Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Foraco International SA, Sells , , Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc

- Added Positions: MPAA, FRACF, GEOS, PCTI, IVC, HIL,
- Reduced Positions: BBCP, TGLS, TBBK, MTRX, FSTR, VREX, GVA, HRTG, MJDLF, WNC, ANDE, CNX, HMHC, TGH, CARS, DSKE, THR, NTUS, BBSI, MATW, LXFR, BV, MCS, CNDT, MTW, UIS, LIND, AZZ, CRD.A, ACA, TITN, MNTX, CRD.B, CRWS, GHL, TREC, UMH, STRT, BOOM, HCSG, ALOT, NTIC, RCMT,
- Sold Out: GPX, QADA, DVN, TCS,
For the details of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rutabaga+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 427,967 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) - 412,607 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.24%
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 406,047 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.28%
- PCTEL Inc (PCTI) - 1,132,317 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72%
- Trecora Resources (TREC) - 769,841 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Motorcar Parts of America Inc by 261.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 412,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Foraco International SA (FRACF)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Foraco International SA by 2629.72%. The purchase prices were between $1.19 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,893,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (GPX)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: (QADA)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.Sold Out: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.Sold Out: The Container Store Group Inc (TCS)
Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.73 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying