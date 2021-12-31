Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Buys Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Foraco International SA, Sells , , Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc

Added Positions: MPAA, FRACF, GEOS, PCTI, IVC, HIL,

Investment company Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Foraco International SA, sells , , Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc, Tecnoglass Inc, The Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) - 427,967 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66% Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) - 412,607 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 261.24% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 406,047 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.28% PCTEL Inc (PCTI) - 1,132,317 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72% Trecora Resources (TREC) - 769,841 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Motorcar Parts of America Inc by 261.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $20.86, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 412,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Foraco International SA by 2629.72%. The purchase prices were between $1.19 and $1.89, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,893,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Container Store Group Inc. The sale prices were between $9.73 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $11.29.