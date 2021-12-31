Regis Management CO LLC Buys Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Amarin Corp PLC, Sells Apple Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AMRN, ABNB, JNPR, PTRA,

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Netflix Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Amarin Corp PLC, Airbnb Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, sells Apple Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Lazydays Holdings Inc, Accolade Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regis Management CO LLC. As of 2021Q4, Regis Management CO LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 672,527 shares, 26.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,291,447 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 713,172 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 847,528 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 64,405 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.93%

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.24 and $5.18, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 446,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $156.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regis Management CO LLC initiated holding in Proterra Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.45 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $10.24. The stock is now traded at around $8.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $457.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 64,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regis Management CO LLC added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $203.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 74,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regis Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Lazydays Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Regis Management CO LLC sold out a holding in Accolade Inc. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45.

Regis Management CO LLC sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94.