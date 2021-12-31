Polaris Capital Management, LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Wabash National Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, ALLETE Inc

- New Purchases: FDX, ALSN, WNC, PCRX,
- Added Positions: INTC, AVT, DISCK, CPSI, BABA, FNHC,
- Reduced Positions: CCEP, JAZZ, CIB, CROX, MPC, COF, SAIC, JPM, WBS, WMB, CNK, GD, UNH, UTHR, ARW, CVS, FANG, BERY, TSN, NEE, LH, CRI, MSFT, MEI, KE, KFRC, AMWD, FNB, CBAN, CPF, GPK, OSK, SPFI, EVTC, BOKF, EXP, DRQ, BAP, CSGS, NSIT, RRX, AIT,
- Sold Out: ALE, DK, NVS,
For the details of Polaris Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polaris+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Polaris Capital Management, LLC
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 3,346,978 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 608,803 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 7,775,104 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 1,512,460 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.94%
- Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 13,348,372 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 222,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,503,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wabash National Corp (WNC)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wabash National Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Computer Programs and Systems Inc (CPSI)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $32.49. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ALLETE Inc (ALE)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62.
Here is the complete portfolio of Polaris Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Polaris Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Polaris Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polaris Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polaris Capital Management, LLC keeps buying