Polaris Capital Management, LLC Buys FedEx Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Wabash National Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, ALLETE Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Wabash National Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc, Computer Programs and Systems Inc, sells Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, ALLETE Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, American Woodmark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polaris Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Polaris Capital Management, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polaris Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polaris+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Popular Inc (BPOP) - 3,346,978 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Linde PLC (LIN) - 608,803 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 7,775,104 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 1,512,460 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.94% Amcor PLC (AMCR) - 13,348,372 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $252.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 222,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,503,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wabash National Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 59,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $55.2. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Computer Programs and Systems Inc by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $28.49 and $37.25, with an estimated average price of $32.49. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 38,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ALLETE Inc. The sale prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.

Polaris Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $17.62.