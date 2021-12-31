Round Table Services, LLC Buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Magnite Inc, Krispy Kreme Inc, Coca-Cola Co

New Purchases: BSEP, VXUS, DVY, BITO, IVW, HSY, IVE, PYPL, ADBE, IYF, IEFA, ABT, LOW, VONG, VSGX,

MGNI, AAPL, IEMG, IWB, PDBC, ROBO, BKLN, VXF, VTEB, INTC, EFA, MAR, FB, NVDA, SBUX, MBB, BSV, VDC, XLP, MS, AGG, STZ, BAC, Sold Out: DNUT, KO, T, LQD, XLU, XLV, NIO, HZNP,

Westfield, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, sells Magnite Inc, Krispy Kreme Inc, Coca-Cola Co, AT&T Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Round Table Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Round Table Services, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Round Table Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/round+table+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 139,045 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 897,044 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.82% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 230,507 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.11% New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) - 2,766,554 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 429,781 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.519600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 60,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.57. The stock is now traded at around $40.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 371,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 52.75%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $257.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 19,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 115.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $81.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 20,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 174.82%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.87%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Krispy Kreme Inc. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.75.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Round Table Services, LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74.