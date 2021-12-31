TFG Advisers LLC Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr

New Purchases: LLY, CL, APD, CSL, FCX, KLAC, LOW, TGT, WSM, AOS, AMD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Carlisle Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TFG Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q4, TFG Advisers LLC owns 206 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,959 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,996 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 27,445 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,746 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,627 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $248.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3. The stock is now traded at around $284.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $388.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 33,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.53%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $113.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33. The stock is now traded at around $191.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 30.81%. The purchase prices were between $142.5 and $168.39, with an estimated average price of $157.45. The stock is now traded at around $163.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TFG Advisers LLC added to a holding in Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund by 43.90%. The purchase prices were between $15.44 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $16.23. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 16,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.