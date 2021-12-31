Northwestern University Buys Berkshire Grey Inc

Investment company Northwestern University (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Grey Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwestern University. As of 2021Q4, Northwestern University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY. Also check out:
1. NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY's Undervalued Stocks
2. NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY keeps buying
- New Purchases: BGRY,
For the details of NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwestern+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 173 shares, 71.31% of the total portfolio.
- Agilon Health Inc (AGL) - 1,112,400 shares, 27.47% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) - 131,301 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Exicure Inc (XCUR) - 1,564,372 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio.
- Aptinyx Inc (APTX) - 109,280 shares, 0.27% of the total portfolio.
Northwestern University initiated holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 131,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.
