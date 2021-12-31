Northwestern University Buys Berkshire Grey Inc

New Purchases: BGRY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Grey Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwestern University. As of 2021Q4, Northwestern University owns 5 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwestern+university/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 173 shares, 71.31% of the total portfolio. Agilon Health Inc (AGL) - 1,112,400 shares, 27.47% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Grey Inc (BGRY) - 131,301 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Exicure Inc (XCUR) - 1,564,372 shares, 0.29% of the total portfolio. Aptinyx Inc (APTX) - 109,280 shares, 0.27% of the total portfolio.

Northwestern University initiated holding in Berkshire Grey Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.28 and $7.32, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $3.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 131,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.