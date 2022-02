Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Intuit Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc

Salem, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Costco Wholesale Corp, Intuit Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Accenture PLC, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, Target Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. As of 2021Q4, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 1582 stocks with a total value of $9.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OREGON PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oregon+public+employees+retirement+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,007,827 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.41% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,700,829 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.76% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 630,233 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.62% Intel Corp (INTC) - 3,018,236 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% AT&T Inc (T) - 5,961,517 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96%

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 29,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 115,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $147.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 45,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $193.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 46,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 81.20%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $248.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 329,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 71.65%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $508.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 159,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 105.76%. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $560.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 112,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.62%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $246.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 630,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 59.33%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $353.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 221,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 153.52%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $594.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 83,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.