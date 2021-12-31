Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cortland Associates Inc Buys Global Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Cintas Corp, Sells Aon PLC, Blue Bird Corp, Canoo Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cortland Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Cintas Corp, sells Aon PLC, Blue Bird Corp, Canoo Inc, Daseke Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cortland Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cortland Associates Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cortland+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 270,884 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 368,315 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,494 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
  4. Cigna Corp (CI) - 283,702 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  5. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 197,469 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $387.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 76.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $151.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 409,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 584,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Blue Bird Corp (BLBD)

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8.

Sold Out: Daseke Inc (DSKE)

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in Daseke Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CORTLAND ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus