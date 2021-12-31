Cortland Associates Inc Buys Global Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Cintas Corp, Sells Aon PLC, Blue Bird Corp, Canoo Inc

New Purchases: CTAS,

Investment company Cortland Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Global Payments Inc, Fiserv Inc, Cintas Corp, sells Aon PLC, Blue Bird Corp, Canoo Inc, Daseke Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cortland Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Cortland Associates Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $955 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 270,884 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Visa Inc (V) - 368,315 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,494 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% Cigna Corp (CI) - 283,702 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 197,469 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%

Cortland Associates Inc initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $387.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 76.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $151.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 409,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cortland Associates Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $108.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 584,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in Blue Bird Corp. The sale prices were between $14.74 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $19.8.

Cortland Associates Inc sold out a holding in Daseke Inc. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.84.