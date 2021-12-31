Goodman Financial CORP Buys Schneider National Inc, PTC Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: SNDR, EUSA, ALB, AAPL, BRK.B, IXUS,

SNDR, EUSA, ALB, AAPL, BRK.B, IXUS, Added Positions: PTC, FLTR, BSCN, GOLD, SPDW, VZ, DBI, KHC, WDC, GILD, MDU, AMZN, ESNT, ABM, INGR, ST, NNN, PAGP, ICHR, PDCO, RE, MSFT, CVX, SFM, PSX, COP, VT,

PTC, FLTR, BSCN, GOLD, SPDW, VZ, DBI, KHC, WDC, GILD, MDU, AMZN, ESNT, ABM, INGR, ST, NNN, PAGP, ICHR, PDCO, RE, MSFT, CVX, SFM, PSX, COP, VT, Reduced Positions: VCSH, SPY, GOOG, LKQ, IIVI, VXF, IVV, SPTM,

VCSH, SPY, GOOG, LKQ, IIVI, VXF, IVV, SPTM, Sold Out: ECHO,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schneider National Inc, PTC Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Albemarle Corp, Apple Inc, sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2021Q4, Goodman Financial CORP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodman Financial CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodman+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 509,650 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.52% VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 1,092,922 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 515,004 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 216,565 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 207,619 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 372,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $90.51, with an estimated average price of $87.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.958700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $225.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in PTC Inc by 234.57%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 84,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.