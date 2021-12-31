Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Goodman Financial CORP Buys Schneider National Inc, PTC Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Goodman Financial CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Schneider National Inc, PTC Inc, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Albemarle Corp, Apple Inc, sells Echo Global Logistics Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodman Financial CORP. As of 2021Q4, Goodman Financial CORP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goodman Financial CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodman+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Goodman Financial CORP
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 509,650 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.52%
  2. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) - 1,092,922 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.53%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 515,004 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  4. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - 216,565 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 207,619 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
New Purchase: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Schneider National Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.57 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $25.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 372,913 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $90.51, with an estimated average price of $87.72. The stock is now traded at around $84.958700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $174.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $225.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $313.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Goodman Financial CORP initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PTC Inc (PTC)

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in PTC Inc by 234.57%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $116.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 84,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Goodman Financial CORP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO)

Goodman Financial CORP sold out a holding in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $48.24, with an estimated average price of $48.13.



