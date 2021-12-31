Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: BABA, EEM,

Added Positions: SGOV, IEFA, IEMG, IVV, BSCM, SUB, ACWI, AGG, DJP, IAU, SCHA, SPEM, CHPT, LEMB, TFI,

Reduced Positions: SHM, SPY,

SHM, SPY, Sold Out: BSCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Gold Trust, Alibaba Group Holding, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2021Q4, Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 615,381 shares, 20.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,751 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) - 432,718 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 377,013 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 44,774 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 108.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 260.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 153.85%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 136.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.