Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BABA, EEM,
- Added Positions: SGOV, IEFA, IEMG, IVV, BSCM, SUB, ACWI, AGG, DJP, IAU, SCHA, SPEM, CHPT, CHPT, LEMB, TFI,
- Reduced Positions: SHM, SPY,
- Sold Out: BSCL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 615,381 shares, 20.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 92,751 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) - 432,718 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.98%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 377,013 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 44,774 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 93 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 108.00%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 260.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 153.85%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 62.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.56 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $39.79. The stock is now traded at around $39.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 136.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Ironwood Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.
