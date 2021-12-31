Mma Asset Management Llc Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

- New Purchases: VWO, COWZ, BK, USMV, FNF, UGI, GIS, UPS, VICI, CMI, NEM,
- Added Positions: VCSH, IWN, IVE, HYG, IWD, IWO, XLK, IWF, EFA, VCLT, FAF, CVS, LH, EAGG, VEA, ESGV, SUSB, IVV, FLOT, BNDX, PFF, ALL, WHR, CSCO, GD, JEF, MET, ORI, DGX, STT, VST, TGT, CAG,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, IJK, IJJ, FM, VCIT, IBM, SPY, SJM, AFL, EEMV, NVDA, TIP, IJH, HII, XLP, XLRE, WMT, QQQ, VOO, VTI,
- Sold Out: EEM, PYPL, BRK.B, PFG, KIM, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of MMA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 176,556 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 93,551 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.65%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 122,801 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 50,760 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.86%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 93,481 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.33%
Mma Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 134,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
Mma Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $47.4, with an estimated average price of $45.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 62,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Mma Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Mma Asset Management Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Mma Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGI)
Mma Asset Management Llc initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.25 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.5. The stock is now traded at around $45.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Mma Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 93,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Mma Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $165.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Mma Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First American Financial Corp (FAF)
Mma Asset Management Llc added to a holding in First American Financial Corp by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $68.28 and $78.66, with an estimated average price of $74.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Mma Asset Management Llc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 33.12%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Mma Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 36.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $272.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Mma Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Mma Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Mma Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Mma Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Mma Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Mma Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17.
