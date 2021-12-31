Waddell & Associates, Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Driven Brands Holdings Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: NEAR, QQQ, IIVI, DE, DIA, JPST, F, LEG, AB, LOW, MCD, MU, SHYG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, II-VI Inc, Deere, sells Driven Brands Holdings Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, AT&T Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waddell & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Waddell & Associates, Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 469,652 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 128,533 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 582,875 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE) - 2,438,621 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 781,373 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $353.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $377.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3023.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.