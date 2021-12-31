Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Waddell & Associates, Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Driven Brands Holdings Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Waddell & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, II-VI Inc, Deere, sells Driven Brands Holdings Inc, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, AT&T Inc, The Interpublic Group of Inc, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waddell & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Waddell & Associates, Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $631 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waddell+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 469,652 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 128,533 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%
  3. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 582,875 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  4. Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE) - 2,438,621 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.34%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 781,373 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 32,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $365.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $353.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $377.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Waddell & Associates, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Waddell & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3023.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Waddell & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Waddell & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.

Sold Out: Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Avangrid Inc. The sale prices were between $47.91 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $50.71.

Sold Out: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Sold Out: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Waddell & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC. Also check out:

1. WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WADDELL & ASSOCIATES, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus