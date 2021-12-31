True Link Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: ALB, IVLU, CINF, FTC, FTA, SRE, FTXO, SIVR, RDVY, QTEC, IYR, IFGL, ICF, HDV, FXR, FXN, FXD, FVD, DTRUY, FTSL, FTGC, KHC, KD, FPXI, FNX, FMF, FEP, FEM, FDT, EZU, DGRO,

Added Positions: TIP, IGSB, BSV, IEFA, ESGE, VB, UNP, XOM, EFV, AGG, T, IJR, IWR, IWM, OEF, VEA, VLUE, VOO, VWO, CVX, PFE, BSCN, CMCSA, LLY, USMV, IXG, IYE, EFG, VZ, JNJ, ROST, BIL, FIXD, QUAL, PFF, PG, BSCP, BSCQ, EEM,

Reduced Positions: BIV, VGIT, IXN, SUSL, VMBS, BNDX, IYW, BLV, LQD, IWB, IJS, EFA, IEMG, VO, IHI, SHY, ISTB, MBB, MINT, NOBL, XLP, CARR, MSFT, AMGN, ERIC, IWD, IYF, CL, KO, CLX, BMY, BDX, ADP, SPDW, SPTM, USHY, VCIT, VCSH, MO, APD, VNLA, VNQ, CB, XLB, MMM, USB, WAB, WMT, DIS, WM, V, HYI, UNH, OTIS, OGN, AOK, VFC, PEP, PPG, BSCM, GVI, MRK, KR, K, IBM, GIS,

Sold Out: BSCL, BRK.B, CSCO, AMZN, IUSV, IUSG, SPG, TMUS, XEL, WFC, WBA, CTLP, SBUX, TRV, OKTA, RAD, REGN, BKNG, PCAR, AWK, VEEV, YUMC, NFLX, DOCU, UBER, AMCR, DVY, FHLC, IGM, ONLN, USIG, VTWO, EQIX, ALL, AEP, AMT, BLL, BK, BIIB, CMS, CAT, CHD, C, CSGP, DXC, DUK, ORCL, GD, GILD, LHX, HSY, ILMN, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, LMT, MKTX, MUFG, MCO, AKAM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, True Link Financial Advisors, LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 1,789,191 shares, 21.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,259,760 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.81% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 105,310 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 530,307 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 412,474 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.03 and $25.86, with an estimated average price of $25.28. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.16 and $283.8, with an estimated average price of $247.99. The stock is now traded at around $225.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $126.18, with an estimated average price of $118.27. The stock is now traded at around $118.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.01%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 216,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 55.52%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $210.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 784.52%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 1047.76%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 156.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

True Link Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91.