6 Meridian Buys ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc

New Purchases: PTA, NUV, AVK, GIM, SDHY, TEAF, JOF, SCVL, NUS, OGS, PRGO, RNR, RPM, SAIL, LGIH, SJI, TNDM, TR, UTHR, UVV, WAT, YUM, ZUMZ, CCI, AEL, AZPN, RILY, BCV, CADE, CADE, CCS, CERN, CONN, DG, DPZ, EPC, ECF, WTRG, HAS, LZB, LTC, MHO, RGLD, BKE,

PTA, NUV, AVK, GIM, SDHY, TEAF, JOF, SCVL, NUS, OGS, PRGO, RNR, RPM, SAIL, LGIH, SJI, TNDM, TR, UTHR, UVV, WAT, YUM, ZUMZ, CCI, AEL, AZPN, RILY, BCV, CADE, CADE, CCS, CERN, CONN, DG, DPZ, EPC, ECF, WTRG, HAS, LZB, LTC, MHO, RGLD, BKE, Added Positions: SXQG, VGSH, GSST, VRIG, SIXH, JPST, SIXL, LMBS, VNLA, SRLN, PGHY, SIXS, EWJ, CET, EWU, AVDE, BIF, EWQ, IIF, EWN, NML, EWA, EFAV, GAM, EWG, BTT, USMV, EWL, LMAT, PCRX, MGLN, MANT, MCD, MSEX, MODV, NTGR, WIW, QNST, SAFE, SBH, RGR, TPZ, TTMI, UTL, WDFC, AJRD, LOPE, ALRM, ATR, AVA, BELFB, CWT, CTRE, CPK, CHCT, LPG, DTE, FBC, JJSF, HE, HSTM, HLX, IVC, PBP, EWP, EWI, EWH, EWD, IJR, EDEN,

SXQG, VGSH, GSST, VRIG, SIXH, JPST, SIXL, LMBS, VNLA, SRLN, PGHY, SIXS, EWJ, CET, EWU, AVDE, BIF, EWQ, IIF, EWN, NML, EWA, EFAV, GAM, EWG, BTT, USMV, EWL, LMAT, PCRX, MGLN, MANT, MCD, MSEX, MODV, NTGR, WIW, QNST, SAFE, SBH, RGR, TPZ, TTMI, UTL, WDFC, AJRD, LOPE, ALRM, ATR, AVA, BELFB, CWT, CTRE, CPK, CHCT, LPG, DTE, FBC, JJSF, HE, HSTM, HLX, IVC, PBP, EWP, EWI, EWH, EWD, IJR, EDEN, Reduced Positions: KYN, ADX, AWF, EMD, BGB, VVR, ITOT, EMLC, PEO, VGK, FOF, PCEF, GOVT, EMB, SEIX, CEM, NEA, NAD, VPL, FAX, XMPT, ABBV, MO, AXP, MYI, COF, CEN, CSCO, C, EMO, CTR, SZC, CVS, EIM, GD, HFRO, VGM, EWT, KMF, LLY, LOW, MET, JQC, PFE, GHY, NRGX, SMM, XLK, SO, TYG, NTG, USB, WMT, EPI, ABT, ADBE, AFB, AMZN, AIF, BRK.B, BAC, MUI, MFL, MVF, MYD, BWG, AVGO, CSII, KO, CL, COST, DHR, IVH, DUK, KTF, EVN, GS, GER, HGLB, HD, INTC, IQI, EWW, FM, EIDO, KSA, JNJ, JPM, MGU, MFM, MDLZ, EDD, MSD, NEO, NVDA, ORCL, MHI, MAV, PG, QCOM, BRW, XLP, XLI, XLC, XLF, XLY, XLV, TXN, RSX, NCZ, WFC, SBI, MMU,

KYN, ADX, AWF, EMD, BGB, VVR, ITOT, EMLC, PEO, VGK, FOF, PCEF, GOVT, EMB, SEIX, CEM, NEA, NAD, VPL, FAX, XMPT, ABBV, MO, AXP, MYI, COF, CEN, CSCO, C, EMO, CTR, SZC, CVS, EIM, GD, HFRO, VGM, EWT, KMF, LLY, LOW, MET, JQC, PFE, GHY, NRGX, SMM, XLK, SO, TYG, NTG, USB, WMT, EPI, ABT, ADBE, AFB, AMZN, AIF, BRK.B, BAC, MUI, MFL, MVF, MYD, BWG, AVGO, CSII, KO, CL, COST, DHR, IVH, DUK, KTF, EVN, GS, GER, HGLB, HD, INTC, IQI, EWW, FM, EIDO, KSA, JNJ, JPM, MGU, MFM, MDLZ, EDD, MSD, NEO, NVDA, ORCL, MHI, MAV, PG, QCOM, BRW, XLP, XLI, XLC, XLF, XLY, XLV, TXN, RSX, NCZ, WFC, SBI, MMU, Sold Out: VTA, NMCO, MHD, JGH, JRO, AFT, DSM, EHC, CADE, CADE, T, MCY, HRC, HII, HCI, COR, VIAC, ALL, ABG, VRTS, SRDX, SHEN, CPSI, ZD, CCSI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, sells Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc, Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6 Meridian. As of 2021Q4, 6 Meridian owns 408 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 6 Meridian's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/6+meridian/current-portfolio/portfolio

ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option ETF (SIXH) - 8,149,897 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) - 4,497,593 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF (SIXL) - 4,044,995 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) - 1,242,158 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 720,576 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%

6 Meridian initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 134,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 159,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF by 43.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.576600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,079,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 467,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 437,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 830,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 256,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 260,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $16.59.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $15.8.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $15.8 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.11.