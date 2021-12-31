6 Meridian Buys ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc

- New Purchases: PTA, NUV, AVK, GIM, SDHY, TEAF, JOF, SCVL, NUS, OGS, PRGO, RNR, RPM, SAIL, LGIH, SJI, TNDM, TR, UTHR, UVV, WAT, YUM, ZUMZ, CCI, AEL, AZPN, RILY, BCV, CADE, CADE, CCS, CERN, CONN, DG, DPZ, EPC, ECF, WTRG, HAS, LZB, LTC, MHO, RGLD, BKE,
- Added Positions: SXQG, VGSH, GSST, VRIG, SIXH, JPST, SIXL, LMBS, VNLA, SRLN, PGHY, SIXS, EWJ, CET, EWU, AVDE, BIF, EWQ, IIF, EWN, NML, EWA, EFAV, GAM, EWG, BTT, USMV, EWL, LMAT, PCRX, MGLN, MANT, MCD, MSEX, MODV, NTGR, WIW, QNST, SAFE, SBH, RGR, TPZ, TTMI, UTL, WDFC, AJRD, LOPE, ALRM, ATR, AVA, BELFB, CWT, CTRE, CPK, CHCT, LPG, DTE, FBC, JJSF, HE, HSTM, HLX, IVC, PBP, EWP, EWI, EWH, EWD, IJR, EDEN,
- Reduced Positions: KYN, ADX, AWF, EMD, BGB, VVR, ITOT, EMLC, PEO, VGK, FOF, PCEF, GOVT, EMB, SEIX, CEM, NEA, NAD, VPL, FAX, XMPT, ABBV, MO, AXP, MYI, COF, CEN, CSCO, C, EMO, CTR, SZC, CVS, EIM, GD, HFRO, VGM, EWT, KMF, LLY, LOW, MET, JQC, PFE, GHY, NRGX, SMM, XLK, SO, TYG, NTG, USB, WMT, EPI, ABT, ADBE, AFB, AMZN, AIF, BRK.B, BAC, MUI, MFL, MVF, MYD, BWG, AVGO, CSII, KO, CL, COST, DHR, IVH, DUK, KTF, EVN, GS, GER, HGLB, HD, INTC, IQI, EWW, FM, EIDO, KSA, JNJ, JPM, MGU, MFM, MDLZ, EDD, MSD, NEO, NVDA, ORCL, MHI, MAV, PG, QCOM, BRW, XLP, XLI, XLC, XLF, XLY, XLV, TXN, RSX, NCZ, WFC, SBI, MMU,
- Sold Out: VTA, NMCO, MHD, JGH, JRO, AFT, DSM, EHC, CADE, CADE, T, MCY, HRC, HII, HCI, COR, VIAC, ALL, ABG, VRTS, SRDX, SHEN, CPSI, ZD, CCSI,
- ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option ETF (SIXH) - 8,149,897 shares, 18.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) - 4,497,593 shares, 12.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF (SIXL) - 4,044,995 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) - 1,242,158 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 720,576 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.42%
6 Meridian initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $23.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 66,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
6 Meridian initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $10.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 134,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund (AVK)
6 Meridian initiated holding in Advent Claymore Convt Security & Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.39, with an estimated average price of $18.58. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
6 Meridian initiated holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 159,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF)
6 Meridian initiated holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.53. The stock is now traded at around $15.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities (SDHY)
6 Meridian initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG)
6 Meridian added to a holding in ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF by 43.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.58 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.576600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,079,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
6 Meridian added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 467,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
6 Meridian added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 437,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)
6 Meridian added to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 830,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
6 Meridian added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 256,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
6 Meridian added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 260,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)
6 Meridian sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $16.07 and $17.1, with an estimated average price of $16.59.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO)
6 Meridian sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $15.94, with an estimated average price of $15.41.Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO)
6 Meridian sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
6 Meridian sold out a holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $15.8.Sold Out: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)
6 Meridian sold out a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $15.8 and $16.55, with an estimated average price of $16.11.
