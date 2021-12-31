Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Pfizer Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Sells BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

New Purchases: IRT, FBCG, PWV, VTC, KOMP, CLX, RCD, AME, EMR, BMEZ, FCPI, MRNA, NMCO, JCO, MPC, Z, THQ, COIN, PDP, RYF, TIPZ, XJH, FPRO, SOFI, SOFI, KD, DOCN, BITQ, OPEN, FIDI, FIVA, FPFD, XLE, FREL, IFRA, IWY, LDUR, PFM, VOOG, ALNY, EOI, ABC, ARCC, KMX, HFC, IRM, J, PENN, AXON, VOD, ANTM, ZBH, EVV, PCN, AOUT, BOE, GOF, TCPC, PDI, LDP, IQV, FPF, CCD, PJT, RIV, NET, CPZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Pfizer Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Amgen Inc, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF, sells BorgWarner Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC owns 793 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 203,534 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,546 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,680 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 592,908 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 133,945 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.61 and $48.82, with an estimated average price of $47.06. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $34.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,041 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.76 and $68.19, with an estimated average price of $62.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8. The stock is now traded at around $168.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.71%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 108.25%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 96.32%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $228.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $416.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,257 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 33,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 174.03%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $67.74 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $69.55.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $29.33.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $44.2 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $46.21.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37.