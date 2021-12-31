Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corpo

New Purchases: UCBI, BACPL.PFD, RIVN, EOG, ASTS, XSD, QLD, IETC, IBB, EWCO, EQRX, BOXD, AUR, BIRD, DWAC, GLBE, CPNG, UPST, FSR, VERO, TSE, ZEN, IVT, UI, FHN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares MBS ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Textron Inc, Reinsurance Group of America Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owns 695 stocks with a total value of $488 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,532 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 142,624 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,394 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 258,026 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $69.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 45 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $113.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $94.2, with an estimated average price of $45.87. The stock is now traded at around $83.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14860.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.063900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 74,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.026800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 48,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF by 81.11%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $51.8, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.78%. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 74,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 63,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 52.87%. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 51,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Mar 2023 Term Corporate ex-Financia. The sale prices were between $24.47 and $24.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53.

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $80.18 and $87.13, with an estimated average price of $83.98.